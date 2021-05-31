SHERQ Executive

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

Drive risk management, technical food safety, occupational health and safety and quality compliance

Drive continuous improvement and meets legislative, regulatory and performance standards

Drive the implementation of improvements in SHERQ processes and systems to maintain highest standards in safety, health and quality

Provide technical, legal and advisory support to internal and external customers and stakeholders

Participate in food safety and food law committees of external parties

Play the role of management representative for ISO 22 000

Manage and facilitate national management reviews at executive level

Manage TIMS to ensure the business maintains relevant certification, drives continuous improvement, sustainability and manages risks

Manage audits to verify conformance to TQMS, legal requirements, quality specifications and safety standards

Analyse warehousing, transportation and quality assurance statistics

Manage Quality Assurance Programmes

Develop the food safety and quality strategy for suppliers based on international standards and trends and internal priorities and opportunities

Manage supplier risk assessments

Train company suppliers on legal, food safety and quality requirements

Represent the company from a SHERQ perspective at customer interactions and manage joint SHERQ initiatives, trials and protocols

Participate in project meetings to provide support and report on legal, food safety and quality issues

Participate in ad hoc Group projects

Lead and develop staff within the context of the Labour Relations Act, Employment Equity Act, Basic Conditions of Employment Act and the Skills Development Act

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Quality Management / Food Technology and Safety

7 – 10 years’ experience in an FMCG environment

3 years management experience

ISO, BRC and HACCP experience

Code EB drivers’ licence

South African Citizens only.

