SHERQ Executive

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.
Key responsibilities will include:
- Drive risk management, technical food safety, occupational health and safety and quality compliance
- Drive continuous improvement and meets legislative, regulatory and performance standards
- Drive the implementation of improvements in SHERQ processes and systems to maintain highest standards in safety, health and quality
- Provide technical, legal and advisory support to internal and external customers and stakeholders
- Participate in food safety and food law committees of external parties
- Play the role of management representative for ISO 22 000
- Manage and facilitate national management reviews at executive level
- Manage TIMS to ensure the business maintains relevant certification, drives continuous improvement, sustainability and manages risks
- Manage audits to verify conformance to TQMS, legal requirements, quality specifications and safety standards
- Analyse warehousing, transportation and quality assurance statistics
- Manage Quality Assurance Programmes
- Develop the food safety and quality strategy for suppliers based on international standards and trends and internal priorities and opportunities
- Manage supplier risk assessments
- Train company suppliers on legal, food safety and quality requirements
- Represent the company from a SHERQ perspective at customer interactions and manage joint SHERQ initiatives, trials and protocols
- Participate in project meetings to provide support and report on legal, food safety and quality issues
- Participate in ad hoc Group projects
- Lead and develop staff within the context of the Labour Relations Act, Employment Equity Act, Basic Conditions of Employment Act and the Skills Development Act
The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Quality Management / Food Technology and Safety
- 7 – 10 years’ experience in an FMCG environment
- 3 years management experience
- ISO, BRC and HACCP experience
- Code EB drivers’ licence
South African Citizens only.
Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Quality Management
- Food Technology and Safety