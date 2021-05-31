Shift Electrician – PE at Fourier Recruitment

May 31, 2021

Market Leader in Cable Manufacturing Seeks Electricicns to join their PE Team The successful candidate will be expected among other functions to:

  • Perform electrical maintenance on plant and machinery to ensure optimum reliability and availability
  • Carry out inspections and preventative maintenance tasks as and when required.
  • Repair electrical breakdowns within a reasonable time
  • Installs electrical wiring, equipment and fixtures based on job specification and code
  • Participate in any project/improvement as well as safety activities.
  • Ensure that in the execution of duties, Occupational Health and Safety principles are strictly adhered to
  • Any other relevant duties that may be prescribed from time to time

Minimum RequirementsThe minimum requirements for this position are:

  • N3 (Electrical Engineering) and Electrical trade test
  • Five years post apprenticeship experience
  • Experience in the cable manufacturing industry highly advantageous
  • Exposure to PLCs, thermocouples is highly advantageous
  • Own transport and valid drivers license
  • Willingness to work overtime, call outs, stand-by and shifts dependent on operational requirements

Learn more/Apply for this position