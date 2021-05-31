Shift Electrician – PE at Fourier Recruitment

Market Leader in Cable Manufacturing Seeks Electricicns to join their PE Team The successful candidate will be expected among other functions to:

Perform electrical maintenance on plant and machinery to ensure optimum reliability and availability

Carry out inspections and preventative maintenance tasks as and when required.

Repair electrical breakdowns within a reasonable time

Installs electrical wiring, equipment and fixtures based on job specification and code

Participate in any project/improvement as well as safety activities.

Ensure that in the execution of duties, Occupational Health and Safety principles are strictly adhered to

Any other relevant duties that may be prescribed from time to time

Minimum RequirementsThe minimum requirements for this position are:

N3 (Electrical Engineering) and Electrical trade test

Five years post apprenticeship experience

Experience in the cable manufacturing industry highly advantageous

Exposure to PLCs, thermocouples is highly advantageous

Own transport and valid drivers license

Willingness to work overtime, call outs, stand-by and shifts dependent on operational requirements

Learn more/Apply for this position