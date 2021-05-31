Shift Electrician – PE at Fourier Recruitment

Market Leader in Cable Manufacturing Seeks Electricicns to join their PE Team The successful candidate will be expected among other functions to:
- Perform electrical maintenance on plant and machinery to ensure optimum reliability and availability
- Carry out inspections and preventative maintenance tasks as and when required.
- Repair electrical breakdowns within a reasonable time
- Installs electrical wiring, equipment and fixtures based on job specification and code
- Participate in any project/improvement as well as safety activities.
- Ensure that in the execution of duties, Occupational Health and Safety principles are strictly adhered to
- Any other relevant duties that may be prescribed from time to time
Minimum RequirementsThe minimum requirements for this position are:
- N3 (Electrical Engineering) and Electrical trade test
- Five years post apprenticeship experience
- Experience in the cable manufacturing industry highly advantageous
- Exposure to PLCs, thermocouples is highly advantageous
- Own transport and valid drivers license
- Willingness to work overtime, call outs, stand-by and shifts dependent on operational requirements