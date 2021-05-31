Site Foreman at Headhunters

Our client, operating in the building and construction sector, and based in Knysna; is currently looking to employ an experienced Site Forman to their team, with 5 to 7 years experienced gained in a similar environment.

Qualifications :

Matric

Post matric qualification / certification advantageous

Other :

5 to 7 years experience in a similar role

Must be experienced in all aspects of site work and management therefore; including carpentry and plumbing

Must understand the OHS standards and ensure adherence to this

Must be able to take the initiative

Must be willing to “get involved / hands on” when required

Must be able to manage people

Must take responsibility and accountability

Must be computer literate

Must have a high work ethic

Must have good problems solving skills

Must have good people skills

Must be methodical and accurate

Must be honest

Must have a code 8 drivers license – code 10 preferable

