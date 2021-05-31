Solutions Architect Google Suite at Talenttac

The candidate should have the following in abundance

End user G Suite Application knowledge

Java Script

Google Apps Script

Node.js

Python

Data Studio visualization

API experience

GCP experience

Cloud functions

Cloud Storage

Cloud architecture

Our client is looking for an individual who lives and breathes Google, specifically G- Suite. An individual who cant remember the world before Apps Script and how it allowed them to automate their lives. They want you to help theirretailers reimagine the way they work and show them the power of the productivity tools at their disposal. This is a critical role in our digital transformation journey, ensuring theygive their employees and clients the best service and support [URL Removed] candidate should ideally have experience in soliciting and understanding business requirements and the ability to mobilise and train a small team to produce rapid and sustainable impactful solutions. A friendly cheerful disposition while dealing with clients, patience to explain to non-techy users how G Suite works and how all the apps work together behind the [URL Removed] Requirements

4-5 years experience

IT Degree/ qualification

