Student Advisor – Durban at Mancosa

The Management College of Southern Africa (MANCOSA), a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available: Student Advisor – Durban

The position entails the following job responsibilities: Consult and co-ordinate student recruitment and enrolment by having detailed understanding and knowledge of admissions, registration criteria, scholarship/bursary information and registration deadlines Conduct cold calling of prospective students Provide career and academic counselling Serve as the go to person for the recruitment of students and response to queries Prepare and submit required documentation for registration and administration Assist with planning and implementation of the workshop process Assist with the planning and implementation of the examination process Perform adhoc job-related duties as assigned

Qualification: Senior Certificate (Grade 12) Short learning programme/course in office and or business administration

Experience: Minimum one to three years experience within an office environment Sales and Marketing experience is an advantage

Job Related Knowledge and Skills Brand and product knowledge Institutional and industry knowledge/ understanding Student recruitment policies and procedures

Competencies and Skills: MS Office Suite Responsible Proactive and Confident A self-starter Networking skills Effective communication skills

Additional Requirements Required to work during the weekends and overtime

