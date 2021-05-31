Supervisor

May 31, 2021

Our client in the building and construction sector is looking for a Store Supervisor to aid the store/branch manager, while adhering to company policies and procedures.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Oversee processing of goods.
  • Manage the operation of machine shop
  • Maintenance of machine shop

Requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • 3 years industry experience,
  • Technical qualification;
  • Good working knowledge of OHASA and SHE

Desired Skills:

  • OHASA
  • SHE
  • Technical
  • Supervising

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Team Leader & Supervisor

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position