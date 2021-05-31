Our client in the building and construction sector is looking for a Store Supervisor to aid the store/branch manager, while adhering to company policies and procedures.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Oversee processing of goods.
- Manage the operation of machine shop
- Maintenance of machine shop
Requirements:
- Grade 12
- 3 years industry experience,
- Technical qualification;
- Good working knowledge of OHASA and SHE
Desired Skills:
- OHASA
- SHE
- Technical
- Supervising
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Team Leader & Supervisor
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma