Supervisor

Our client in the building and construction sector is looking for a Store Supervisor to aid the store/branch manager, while adhering to company policies and procedures.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Oversee processing of goods.

Manage the operation of machine shop

Maintenance of machine shop

Requirements:

Grade 12

3 years industry experience,

Technical qualification;

Good working knowledge of OHASA and SHE

Desired Skills:

OHASA

SHE

Technical

Supervising

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Team Leader & Supervisor

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

