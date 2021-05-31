Team Leader – Private Equity and Real Estate

Fund Services

The successful applicant’s primary responsibility will be to oversee and manage the delivery of the accounting requirements of our PERE clients in line with the relevant service level agreements. This includes the management and oversight of a small team of accountants, taking responsibility for client service management and providing assistance to the on-boarding team.

Minimum Requirements

A fully qualified CA (SA) , SAIPA or equivalent with at least 2 years post qualified experience; – A minimum of one years’ experience as team leader / managing an accounting team.

ACCOUNTING- Act as the accounting specialist within the PERE business- Supervise and control the accurate, efficient and timely delivery of all net asset valuations, consolidated partner capital accounts, quarterly statements, financial statements and any other reports together with supporting schedules- Manage the preparation of performance fee, internal Rate of Return (IRR) and equalization calculations as required by Fund documents;

STAFF AND TRAINING

The Team Leader will play a pivotal role in the on-going development and training of his/her direct reports

Take responsibility for setting KPI’s for his/her direct reports and manage their performance, both formally through the performance management process but also informally on a day-to-day basis

Train, manage and supervise direct reportsTEAM MANAGEMENT

Manage the preparation and delivery of deliverables and accounting services, as required by the fund documentation and the service level agreement, to our clients

Review the work performed by the accounting team

Manage resources to ensure adequate staffing to meet client requirements in a timely manner

CLIENT MANAGEMENT

Perform, at least, quarterly, client service review calls for an allocated portfolio of clients and provide client feedback to management and the rest of the team

CLIENT ONBOARDING

Provide feedback to the onboarding team and PERE management, together with the Team Leader – Administration, regarding the operational requirements set out in the fund documentation vs the operational capability of the system and help to identify any gaps

Provide input into the SLA timeframes agreed with the clients

PROCESSES AND SYSTEM UPDATES

Assist with the on-going development of the Private Equity IT platform, including the maintenance of reporting templates

Ensuring compliance with the PERE processes, as defined, and identifying possible efficiencies

