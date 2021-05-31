Technical Business Analyst (Salesforce) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:An independent Asset Management firm listed on both local and global stock exchanges seeks a Technical Business Analyst with solid Salesforce experience to join their team.REQUIREMENTS:Technical Knowledge and Experience:

3-5 Years industry experience (Asset Management and call centre experience would be an advantage).

A clear understanding of the IT development lifecycle and Agile methodology.

Scrum-master experience is advantageous.

An understanding of data and systems architecture as it relates to the distribution environment in the funds business.

Experience in writing technical specifications.

Ability to troubleshoot and understand system integrations.

System Skills:

Experience in Salesforce Service Cloud and Sales Cloud and the relevant Salesforce tools and environment.

Experience in tools like JIRA, ServiceNow and Azure DevOps required.

Experiencein the following would be advantageous: SQL, API, ETL tools.

Personal Attributes:

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills both verbal and written.

Able to multitask, work to tight deadlines and able to cope under pressure.

A strong personality able to withstand exposure to demanding teams.

Detail-oriented, excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Ability to work effectively in a team environment or on an individual contributor basis.

Must be organised and able to prioritise.

A self-starter who can take this opportunity and develop it into a successful and rewarding career.

Able to work in a team.

Ability to handle multiple on-going issues simultaneously.

A growth mindset with a passion for personal learning and growth.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

