Technician – Generators – Cape Town

May 31, 2021

My client in the generator industry is looking for a Technician to join their team in Cape Town.

MAIN PURPOSE

  • Provide a Technical Service to all customers contracting with the company
  • Reporting on the Operational aspects of the Installation/Service and Production department of the company.
  • Ensure that production/service milestones are met.
  • Assist with all External/Internal Admin and Sales functions
  • Be active in the implementation and maintenance of the ISO QMS.

Ideal start date: as soon as possible

Proof of relevant qualifications to accompany the applications.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Provide 24-hour technical support for the Division:

  • Telephonic support for customers and sales staff.
  • Identify / diagnose generator problems telephonically in conjunction with the preceding item.
  • On-site support for Customers and Sales staff.
  • Site meetings.
  • Problem evaluation on specific applications where equipment is used.
  • Commissioning.
  • Ensure skills transfer to develop a fully independent technical team. Create an environment where effective interaction with the Field Service Team and Technical Production staff is conducive to develop depth within the Technical Services Field.
  • General understanding of electrical schematic diagrams with the capability to analyse and/or mark up of red lines.
  • Set up and testing of generator set solutions on the factory floor or site installation.
  • Attend to breakdowns or commissioning on site as and when required – This may require travel away from home, after hours and also sleeping away from home. (having a valid passport would be a bonus)
  • Receive, analyse and report of faulty generator sets.
  • Report to the client in writing and keeping proper record of repairs and returns.
  • Prepare and submitting warranty claims.
  • Keep record of all warranty claims.
  • Make technical recommendations to improve manufacturing processes and improving product reliability.
  • Liaison with customer-appointed DB/Switchboard Sub-contractors where the company has to control remote-mounted switchgear in their DBs. This involves ensuring that the correct switchgear peripherals are supplied by others, and also the design and provision of the remote-control wiring diagrams to such Subcontractors in order to tie up with the company’s control systems. This is particularly applicable in MV switchgear installations.
  • Fault finding and repairs on site in the event of a generator failure where support will also be given by the Field Services department.

Projects

  • Manage Operational aspects of new/old projects, namely:
  • Execution of Commissioning on site.
  • Mechanical/Warranty repairs.
  • Attend site meetings.
  • Book of FAT with Client.
  • Keep record of all Workshop Testing on file and electronically.
  • Update digital record on company drive.

Procurement

  • Place purchase orders on suppliers through relevant company procedures.
  • Track status and progress of orders in order to resolve technical issues.
  • Assist and Verifying the correctness of technical and commercial documentation.
  • Be active in driving cost down for buyout items.
  • Ensure that purchase orders and Supplier Invoices correspond.

Monthly Reports

  • Compile KPI Consolidated report information and upload to QMS.
  • Update Health and Safety records and Report to Group H&S Manager.
  • Report to the Engineering Team Leader and Project Manager any forecasted project delays due to technical issues.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Relevant Mechatronics, Electrical Instrumentation, Electrical Engineering or equivalent Qualification
  • 3-5 years’ experience in electrical generation field.
  • Technician experience
  • Computer literacy – good general computer knowledge
  • Basic understanding of industrial communication protocols. (Modbus, serial, Ethernet, etc.)
  • A legal driver’s licence.
  • Willingness and freedom to travel extensively, including frequent overnight stays away from home base.
  • Must have a basic generation background to understand the programming backbone of various programmable relays for generators.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS

  • Must be able to read, write, speak and understand the English language.
  • Must be able to communicate clearly and concisely, orally and in writing, including formal communications and making presentations.
  • Must possess the ability to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant.
  • A sense of urgency with a strong customer service orientation.
  • Hard working, resourceful, ambitious and have excellent business acumen.

WORKING CONDITIONS

  • Out of the Office. Position requires out of town travel.
  • Is subject to work beyond normal working hours, evenings, weekends and holidays should the need arise.

  • Attends and participates in continuing educational programs designed to keep you abreast of changes in your profession.

