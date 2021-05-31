Tele Lead Generator – Videojet Technologies Egypt

Location: Cairo, Egypt
Position overview:
They have a new opportunity available for a Tele Lead Generator – who will be based in Egypt, Cairo.
One will be identifying prospective customers and developing key relationships by crafting interest in their ‘best in class’ technologies and industry leading solutions.
This role directly contributes to the growth of Videojet in Egypt market by opening new doors and opportunities for the Equipment Sales team while also increasing brand awareness in the market.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Sound command of English and Arabic, both written and verbal
- Excellent at building relationships
- Ability to call new and prospective customers, experience in call centres
- Motivated and able to work autonomously
- Results oriented and comfortable
- Great teammate
- Familiar with MS Office (Outlook and Excel), experience in [URL Removed] or another CRM is a plus
Desired Skills:
- Customer Service
- Call centre experience
- Salesforce
- Telesales
- Telemarketing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Electrical Equipment Manufacturing
- 2 to 5 years Telesales / Telemarketing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Videojet Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in the manufacturing of coding, printing, and marking products.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical insurance
- Pension fund
- Sales incentive