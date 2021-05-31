Tele Lead Generator – Videojet Technologies Egypt

Location: Cairo, Egypt

Position overview:

They have a new opportunity available for a Tele Lead Generator – who will be based in Egypt, Cairo.

One will be identifying prospective customers and developing key relationships by crafting interest in their ‘best in class’ technologies and industry leading solutions.

This role directly contributes to the growth of Videojet in Egypt market by opening new doors and opportunities for the Equipment Sales team while also increasing brand awareness in the market.

Qualifications and Experience:

Sound command of English and Arabic, both written and verbal

Excellent at building relationships

Ability to call new and prospective customers, experience in call centres

Motivated and able to work autonomously

Results oriented and comfortable

Great teammate

Familiar with MS Office (Outlook and Excel), experience in [URL Removed] or another CRM is a plus

Desired Skills:

Customer Service

Call centre experience

Salesforce

Telesales

Telemarketing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Electrical Equipment Manufacturing

2 to 5 years Telesales / Telemarketing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Videojet Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in the manufacturing of coding, printing, and marking products.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical insurance

Pension fund

Sales incentive

Learn more/Apply for this position