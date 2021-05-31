Vehicle Recovery Agent (Short term insurance industry)

May 31, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Identify stolen and recovered vehicles according to their unique Vin and engine numbers
  • Dealing with the SAPS process of uplifting vehicles to our clients Salvage auctioneers.
  • Network and Coordination between the SAPS, Client, Brokers, Insurer and SAICB
  • The position is based in Cape Town however process all recovered vehicles in the Northern Cape, Southern Cape and Karoo regions

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • Minimum Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • National Diploma in South African Police Services
  • Tertiary preferably relevant to Policing
  • At least 10 years?? experience in the process at SAPS vehicle holding facilities

Experience required:

  • Reporting to the National Vehicle Theft and Recoveries Manager
  • Work independently at the SAPS holding facilities without supervision
  • Identify and process the upliftment of stolen and recovered vehicles both pre and post settlement of insurance claims.
  • Successful delivery of vehicles to salvage auctioneers for best cost-to-benefit to insurer.
  • Comprehensive understanding of the procedures and processes applicable at SAPS vehicle holding facilities.
  • Knowledge of performing Data dotting to recovered vehicles
  • Knowledge of RPC procedures at Licensing authorities

