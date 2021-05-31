Vehicle Recovery Agent (Short term insurance industry)

The Role: Essential functions:
- Identify stolen and recovered vehicles according to their unique Vin and engine numbers
- Dealing with the SAPS process of uplifting vehicles to our clients Salvage auctioneers.
- Network and Coordination between the SAPS, Client, Brokers, Insurer and SAICB
- The position is based in Cape Town however process all recovered vehicles in the Northern Cape, Southern Cape and Karoo regions
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Minimum Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- National Diploma in South African Police Services
- Tertiary preferably relevant to Policing
- At least 10 years?? experience in the process at SAPS vehicle holding facilities
Experience required:
- Reporting to the National Vehicle Theft and Recoveries Manager
- Work independently at the SAPS holding facilities without supervision
- Identify and process the upliftment of stolen and recovered vehicles both pre and post settlement of insurance claims.
- Successful delivery of vehicles to salvage auctioneers for best cost-to-benefit to insurer.
- Comprehensive understanding of the procedures and processes applicable at SAPS vehicle holding facilities.
- Knowledge of performing Data dotting to recovered vehicles
- Knowledge of RPC procedures at Licensing authorities