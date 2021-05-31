Web & Mobile Applications Developer
The Position: We’re looking for a skilled Web & Mobile App Developer to be office based in Brackenfell, Cape Town. The pay range on offer is 20 000.00 to R25 000.00 Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV, Payslip as well as Statement of Results to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Android Development knowledge and experience will be contacted.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Purpose: Developing new and existing software applications per specifications in accordance with development standards in order to improve and enhance system functionality.
Requirements:
- Complete Matric
- Completed Degree / Diploma in IT – essential
- 3 years Web & Mobile App Development experience specifically with Android Studio and iOS Swift xCode
Technologies:
- Android Studio
- iOS Swift xCode
- Net
- C#
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- TypeScript
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
Responsibilities:
- Analyze business specifications, determine feasibility and develop smart access control systems
- Working on large development projects using Android Studio and iOS Swift xCode
- Continue development on current projects specifically written in Android Studio and iOS Swift XCode
- Ensure completion of system enhancements and maintenance
- Compile all documentation relating to new systems or changes to existing systems, usability and maintenance
- Perform investigations on system problems e.g. debugging and provide feedback within a reasonable time.
- Determine costing of projects and provide feedback to management for them to be aware of capacity and time need to complete relevant tasks.
Note:
- Technical Assessment to be completed
