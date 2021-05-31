Zulu Teacher

An exciting position for a Zulu teacher has opened. The teacher should have a very good understanding of Zulu and be empathetic in his/her teaching methods.

The role will entail having hybrid classes with a Zulu student.The classes will be given online and face to face. The student is a beginner to Zulu and is very eager to venture into a new language. The teacher needs to have their own transport and be flexible in time.

About The Employer:

The Zulu teacher needs to have had prior tutoring or teaching experience.

They MUST be proficient in English.

They must be understanding and be able to listen well to the student.

The teacher must be able to explain Zulu terms and phrases in a meaningful and easy to understand way.

If you cannot speak English.

The teacher must be able to travel to Sunninghill, Johannesburg during the week.

