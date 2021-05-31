Zulu Teacher

May 31, 2021

An exciting position for a Zulu teacher has opened. The teacher should have a very good understanding of Zulu and be empathetic in his/her teaching methods.

The role will entail having hybrid classes with a Zulu student.The classes will be given online and face to face. The student is a beginner to Zulu and is very eager to venture into a new language. The teacher needs to have their own transport and be flexible in time.

About The Employer:

  • The Zulu teacher needs to have had prior tutoring or teaching experience.
  • They MUST be proficient in English.
  • They must be understanding and be able to listen well to the student.
  • The teacher must be able to explain Zulu terms and phrases in a meaningful and easy to understand way.
  • If you cannot speak English.
  • The teacher must be able to travel to Sunninghill, Johannesburg during the week.

Learn more/Apply for this position