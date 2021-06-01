Account Manager Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ Public Sector at Mustek

The Account Manager Public Sector is responsible for uncovering new Sales opportunities across the full spectrum of Mustek Eastern Capes sales portfolios. They will be responsible for promoting and selling Musteks products and services to Musteks [URL Removed] client markets and design a sales strategy to fit each client’s requirements.

Advise on forthcoming product developments and discuss special promotions.

Provides customers with necessary product support and basic technical support.

Build relationships with customers through regular communication via e-mail, phone and visits.

Attend product training programmes and know the relevant product range.

Maintain records of new customers, potential customers, deleted customers and changes in the region or sales environment to ensure cost effective coverage of the territory.

Ensure attainment of monthly sales targets including YTD targets.

Ensure YTD target is maintained if monthly target is not achieved.

Review your own sales performance, aiming to meet or exceed targets.

Drive sales of all Mustek products, by developing, identifying, and securing all relevant sales opportunities.

Identify new markets/business opportunities and convert dormant customers to active customers.

Maximise sales opportunities during special promotions.

Maintain and develop relationships with existing customers via customer visits and meetings, telephone calls and emails.

Work closely with team members to ensure high customer satisfaction.

Gather market/customer information and utilise it effectively to impact sales positively.

Respond to messages received through e-mail or telephone. Take steps to ensure messages are being responded to when not available.

Ad hoc duties as required by the needs of the business.

Provide support as [URL Removed] and Experience:

Grade 12/Matric.

Tertiary qualification in sales and/or marketing will be advantageous.

Drivers license.

3 years experience in a sales target driven environment, within ICT would be an [URL Removed] and Skills:

Knowledge of ICT industry.

Good understanding of entrepreneurial and commercial objectives.

Knowledge of sales strategies and concepts.

Good understanding of developing sales reports.

Ability to adapt and respond to change.

Determination to meet personal goals and objectives.

Deliver results and meet customer expectations.

Relationship building.

Creative thinking and problem solving.

Self-motivated.

Show initiative.

Ability to negotiate.

Persuasive.

Good decision-making skills.

Excellent people skills.

Good verbal and written communication skills analytical skills.

Good planning and organisational skills.

Good research skills.