Account Manager at Hr Xchange

A well-established company in the mining and construction industry requires an Account Manager who will service the North West area. The position requires an individual who is able to work from home.

Salary R350000 per annum cost to company. Benefits include medical aid, pension fund, company vehicle and petrol card, company cell phone and data, commission and incentives.

Responsibilities

Achieve agreed sales targets within the assigned market segment

Actively look for new customers and opportunities

Establish, develop and maintain relationships with current and prospective customers

Expedites and follows up on the resolution of customer problems and complaints

Researches and keeps abreast of market conditions in the assigned sector

Develop weekly call planner and schedule appointments

Complete and submit weekly reports (call, market & competitor)

Provide after sales service to all clients

Ensure timeously completion of enquiries, quotes and tenders

Responsible for general sales administration

Prepare sales aids and materials (brochure, presentations, etc.)

Ensure sales processes are ISO compliant

Requirements

Grade 12 or equivalent

Qualification in sales and/or marketing advantageous

5 years of related sales experience in the mining or construction sector

Knowledge of ISO, tender processing, working knowledge of business

Excellent written and oral communications skills

Excellent customer service skills

Computer literate on MS Office

Ability to read and draw design layouts on Turbo-Cad an advantage

Valid driver’s license essential

Must be able and willing to travel

