Position: Accountant (Accounts Receivable) – MT
Location: West Rand
Salary:R360K
Responsibilities:
- Facilitate and prepare an annual budget within the agreed timelines in the format required by the company.
- Prepare forecasts each quarter, based on the approved budget, and clearly lay out the expected profitability and position of the company for the financial year.
- Develop and distribute a reporting calendar detailing dates and times to report on the financial performance of the company and laying out concerns and suggestions to improve.
- Prepare and distribute invoices to customers as and when required.
- Reconcile quotations, sales orders and final invoice amounts on a frequent basis.
- Prepare monthly sales journals to ensure revenue is recognised in terms of the company’s policy and accounting standards.
- Facilitate all export documentation, which includes the administration, reviewing and reporting of Letters of Credit and liaison with bankers to ensure foreign currency is received.
- Reconciliation of and preparation of journals in terms of inter alia customer deposits, amounts received in advance and other general balance sheet accounts.
- VAT reconciliations, submissions and facilitation of revenue authority reviews and audits as and when required.
Requirements:
- Bdegree or Financial Diploma
- Must have own transport
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Office
- Demonstrated ability to effectively manage teams
- Knowledge of accounting packages and systems
- Strong IFRS and Tax (Direct and Indirect) knowledge.
- Ability to handle pressure and work to strict deadlines
- Strong communication skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree