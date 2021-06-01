Accountant (Accounts Receivable) – MT

Jun 1, 2021

Position: Accountant (Accounts Receivable) – MT
Location: West Rand
Salary:R360K

Responsibilities:

  • Facilitate and prepare an annual budget within the agreed timelines in the format required by the company.
  • Prepare forecasts each quarter, based on the approved budget, and clearly lay out the expected profitability and position of the company for the financial year.
  • Develop and distribute a reporting calendar detailing dates and times to report on the financial performance of the company and laying out concerns and suggestions to improve.
  • Prepare and distribute invoices to customers as and when required.
  • Reconcile quotations, sales orders and final invoice amounts on a frequent basis.
  • Prepare monthly sales journals to ensure revenue is recognised in terms of the company’s policy and accounting standards.
  • Facilitate all export documentation, which includes the administration, reviewing and reporting of Letters of Credit and liaison with bankers to ensure foreign currency is received.
  • Reconciliation of and preparation of journals in terms of inter alia customer deposits, amounts received in advance and other general balance sheet accounts.
  • VAT reconciliations, submissions and facilitation of revenue authority reviews and audits as and when required.

Requirements:

  • Bdegree or Financial Diploma
  • Must have own transport

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft Office
  • Demonstrated ability to effectively manage teams
  • Knowledge of accounting packages and systems
  • Strong IFRS and Tax (Direct and Indirect) knowledge.
  • Ability to handle pressure and work to strict deadlines
  • Strong communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

