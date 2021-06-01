Assistant Accountant

Excellent opportunity with a large multinational chemicals manufacturer with offices based in the Southern Suburbs.

You will be responsible for, and should have had experience in:

Monthly balance sheet reconciliation preparation.

Assigned month-end journals.

Act as Invoice Manager for all creditors payments/purchase orders.

Consignment stock reconciliations

Preparation of monthly foreign payments

Annual Statutory Audit document preparation

Cost centre reviews

You must have completed a relevant tertiary Accounting qualification and have 2 – 3 years experience – ideally in a manufacturing environment.

Desired Skills:

ERP

