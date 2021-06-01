Auditor

Jun 1, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

  • 3 – 5 years Accounting experience (with emphasis on Auditing)
  • Completed SAICA or SAIPA articles
  • BCom degree in Accounting or Financial Management (either completed or in progress)
  • Solid understanding/experience of Audit procedures
  • Strong CaseWare skills
  • Strong MS Excel skills
  • MS Office (MS Word, etc.)
  • Fluent in English and Afrikaans (speak, write, understand)
  • Clean Credit Record

Key responsibilities:

  • All audit procedures
  • Audit reports
  • Audit Statements
  • Audit Files
  • Management Reports

Desired Skills:

  • Auditing
  • Caseware
  • MS Excel
  • Audit Reports
  • Audit Files
  • Audit Statements
  • External Audit
  • Quality audit
  • Lead audit

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Auditing
  • 2 to 5 years External Auditing

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • South African Institute of Chartered Accountant
  • South African Institute of Professional Accountant

About The Employer:

Accounting / Auditing firm established in 1992

Learn more/Apply for this position