Minimum Requirements:
- 3 – 5 years Accounting experience (with emphasis on Auditing)
- Completed SAICA or SAIPA articles
- BCom degree in Accounting or Financial Management (either completed or in progress)
- Solid understanding/experience of Audit procedures
- Strong CaseWare skills
- Strong MS Excel skills
- MS Office (MS Word, etc.)
- Fluent in English and Afrikaans (speak, write, understand)
- Clean Credit Record
Key responsibilities:
- All audit procedures
- Audit reports
- Audit Statements
- Audit Files
- Management Reports
Desired Skills:
- Auditing
- Caseware
- MS Excel
- Audit Reports
- Audit Files
- Audit Statements
- External Audit
- Quality audit
- Lead audit
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Auditing
- 2 to 5 years External Auditing
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant
- South African Institute of Professional Accountant
About The Employer:
Accounting / Auditing firm established in 1992