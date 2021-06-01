AWS Cloud/Java Specialist at Sabenza IT

Jun 1, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior AWS Cloud Specialist / Senior Java Developer with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Home Office rotation

Min qualification required : Relevant IT ddgree/Business Degree

Minimum years of experience:

  • At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Tasks and responsibilities:

  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Generic Technical/Functional Skills required:

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Specific Technical/Functional Skills required:

Technical knowledge – Required:

Sound knowledge in Java

  • Familiarity with API-Management, Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture, Cloud-native and Container Architecture
  • At least 8 years’ worth of experience developing back-end data hub solutions with

o Integration / Ingest Technologies

o Large-scale high-performance databases

oSecurity Patterns

  • Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
  • Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
  • IaaS knowledge, e.g. deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs
  • Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
  • Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)

o Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)

  • Infrastructure as Code (Cloud formation templates or Terraform), Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)

oMonitoring and log analytics

  • AWS Lambda, Cloudwatch, AWS DBs, AWS Integration

o Not mandatory: Snowflake High Performance DB

o Experience with Docker / Kubernetes

o Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql

o Experience with:

  • Web Services Design & Deployment
  • REST
  • GIT
  • Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

  • Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.

  • Experience CI/CD Tools like Jenkins, SonarQube, Nexus, Artifactory

Technical knowledge – Advantage:

  • AWS:
  • Lambda
  • API-Gateway / Apigee

o S3, RedShift, DynamoDB, Athena

o CloudWatch MQ, SQS, SNS, StepFunctions

o Glue

Qualifications advantage:

  • AWS Certified: Developer Associate
  • AWS Certified: Solution Architect Associate
  • AWS Certified: DevOps Engineer

Desired Skills:

  • In-depth java knowledge
  • AWS Cloud Technologies
  • Web Services Design & Deployment
  • Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

