AWS Cloud/Java Specialist at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior AWS Cloud Specialist / Senior Java Developer with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Home Office rotation

Min qualification required : Relevant IT ddgree/Business Degree

Minimum years of experience:

At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Tasks and responsibilities:

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Generic Technical/Functional Skills required:

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Specific Technical/Functional Skills required:

Technical knowledge – Required:

Sound knowledge in Java

Familiarity with API-Management, Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture, Cloud-native and Container Architecture

At least 8 years’ worth of experience developing back-end data hub solutions with

o Integration / Ingest Technologies

o Large-scale high-performance databases

oSecurity Patterns

Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):

Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems

IaaS knowledge, e.g. deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs

Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks

Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)

o Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)

Infrastructure as Code (Cloud formation templates or Terraform), Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)

oMonitoring and log analytics

AWS Lambda, Cloudwatch, AWS DBs, AWS Integration

o Not mandatory: Snowflake High Performance DB

o Experience with Docker / Kubernetes

o Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql

o Experience with:

Web Services Design & Deployment

REST

GIT

Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.

Experience CI/CD Tools like Jenkins, SonarQube, Nexus, Artifactory

Technical knowledge – Advantage:

AWS:

Lambda

API-Gateway / Apigee

o S3, RedShift, DynamoDB, Athena

o CloudWatch MQ, SQS, SNS, StepFunctions

o Glue

Qualifications advantage:

AWS Certified: Developer Associate

AWS Certified: Solution Architect Associate

AWS Certified: DevOps Engineer

Desired Skills:

In-depth java knowledge

AWS Cloud Technologies

Web Services Design & Deployment

Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

