AWS Cloud/Java Specialist at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior AWS Cloud Specialist / Senior Java Developer with to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Home Office rotation
Min qualification required : Relevant IT ddgree/Business Degree
Minimum years of experience:
- At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Tasks and responsibilities:
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
Generic Technical/Functional Skills required:
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Specific Technical/Functional Skills required:
Technical knowledge – Required:
Sound knowledge in Java
- Familiarity with API-Management, Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture, Cloud-native and Container Architecture
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience developing back-end data hub solutions with
o Integration / Ingest Technologies
o Large-scale high-performance databases
oSecurity Patterns
- Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
- Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
- IaaS knowledge, e.g. deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs
- Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
- Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)
o Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
- Infrastructure as Code (Cloud formation templates or Terraform), Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)
oMonitoring and log analytics
- AWS Lambda, Cloudwatch, AWS DBs, AWS Integration
o Not mandatory: Snowflake High Performance DB
o Experience with Docker / Kubernetes
o Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql
o Experience with:
- Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
- GIT
- Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.
Experience CI/CD Tools like Jenkins, SonarQube, Nexus, Artifactory
Technical knowledge – Advantage:
- AWS:
- Lambda
- API-Gateway / Apigee
o S3, RedShift, DynamoDB, Athena
o CloudWatch MQ, SQS, SNS, StepFunctions
o Glue
Qualifications advantage:
- AWS Certified: Developer Associate
- AWS Certified: Solution Architect Associate
- AWS Certified: DevOps Engineer
