AWS Consultant at Parvana

AWS Consultant (Parvana)

About the Client:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus on the telecommunications and payment gateway sector.

With almost 20 years of track record, this company is well recognised as a discerning employer. Their training and mentorship program is unsurpassed. Most staff will be highly qualified academically however all will be collaborative, have an Agile mind-set and all enjoying learning new things.

Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where each employee is encouraged to come up with new solutions.

Each person is encouraged to work on their strengths and for those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Equally those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts within their chosen skill set.

Responsibilities:

Integrate software into AWS services

Develop scalable, resilient and pragmatic solutions which meet technical, security, and business needs for applications and workloads.

Test and deploy cloud-based services to support real-time analytics workloads.

Automate repeatable tasks to create efficiencies in our workflows and enable freedom for innovation.

Champion good engineering practices and help teams to define and set up frameworks for cloud adoption and consumption.

Contribute to technology strategy, engineering roadmaps, and proof of concept use cases.

Skills / Experience:

3 – 5 years relevant experience.

Deep technical knowledge of AWS services (AWS Glue, AWS Lambda, AWS Redshift, S3 etc.)

Excellent problem solving and communication skills.

Ability to cultivate effective working relationships with internal teams and customers.

Experience with multi user, complex software applications.

Experience with provisioning, monitoring and maintaining cloud services.

Strong written and verbal communications skills.

Experience with Agile Software development [URL Removed] collaboration and organizational skills.

Knowledge of one or more programming languages and willingness to adapt and learn new ones.

