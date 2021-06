Backend Software Engineer

If you enjoy solving interesting and large scale backend technical challenges, are innovative and understand the needs of a customer to deliver robus solutions, then this might be the job for you.

You will be required to design and develop backend software and API’s, object-oriented programming, software development within the Linux environment, communicate effectively and a self motivated person.

Desired Skills:

linux

ruby

docker

agile

open-source

Learn more/Apply for this position