Bookkeeper

Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12
- Drivers license and own vehicle
- Experience in Auditing / Accounting firm highly advantageous
- Sage One
- Pastel Partner
- Pastel payroll
- Excel, Word and Outlook
- Knowledge of Caseware will be an added advantage
- Experience with e-filling and doing tax returns, VAT201, EMP201, EMP501’s and IRP5’s
- Fluent in Afrikaans
- Non-smoker
Duties and Responsibilities
- Working hours 07h30 – 15h30 (shorter working hours due to COVID – nobody is going out for lunch)
- All Monthly bookkeeping functions – Asset register, Inventory, Debtors, Creditors, Bank Recon, Cashbooks, etc.
- Setup of report as requested by clients, budgets vs actual, Sales vs COS, Intercompany loans and transfers, Balance Sheet recons, Profit & Loss reports, Reports for Shareholders, etc.
- Calculation of Dividends and Statutory Tax on Companies / Dividends Tax (withholding tax) and submitting of the IT56 return
- Setup of Monthly Management Accounts and Setup Financial Statements, processing of year end journals
- Auditing assistance, setup of audit pack and preparation of audit files. Mainly payroll and VAT reconciliations. Debtors and Creditors reconciliations as per Age Analysis reports and Stock reconciliations.
- Other admin or financial duties as required by the directors or clients
- Payroll and Payroll Administration – Submit EMP201 returns. Submit EMP501 reconciliations, Complete and Submit employees IT3 and IRP5 certificates (Payroll ranges from 5 to 380 employees. Some of the clients also have CTC packages such as medical aid, pension funds, retirement annuities, Use of company vehicles, travel allowances, reimbursive claims for petrol and food). COIDA (Workmens compensation return of earnings submissions and the new RMA system return submissions).
- Monthly VAT calculations, Submit VAT201 returns
- Dealing with all SARS related enquiries and audits
- Calculations and completions of provisional and income tax returns
- Efiling administration – Setup of efiling profiles, loading of various payments, submitting supporting documents. Have basic knowledge of the tax clearance application processes, statement of accounts, allocations of unallocated payments, problems solving assistance to clients
