Bookkeeper Accountant

4 month contract position

Capturing and reconciliation of cashbooks for bank accounts

Reviewing of creditors reconciliations

General journals

Balance sheet recons

Excel workbooks and models

Requirements:

Diploma/ Certificate in Bookkeeping or similar

3-5 years relevant experience

Intermediate Excel skills

Able to work under pressure with high volumes

SAP Business One exp beneficial

Must be available immediately

If you don’t hear back from me within 5 working days then please acknowledge that your application was unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Cashbooks

Creditors

Journals

Balance sheet recons

Excel

SAP Business One

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– Large, well established company

