The Role: Essential functions:
- Overall management of the business unit with responsibility for strategy, business development, financial performance, operational delivery and human resources.
- Give strategic advice and report results and findings to cluster heads.
- Business development including research and implement new initiatives to drive revenue, lower operating costswhile maintain quality products that are competitive, all while delivery excellent customer support.
- Keep all relevant stakeholders informed of developments with companys objectives.
- Ensure employees move in the same strategic direction to achieve its mission.
- Remain close to all stakeholders including the cluster heads, staff, clients, key-decision makers and external service suppliers.
- Manage resources, including the attracting, hiring and retention of personnel.
- Manage and report on the effective implementation of a marketing strategy to maintain market relevance and promote products and services to increase sales.
- Manage key personnel, clients and service providers.
- Technical Reports
- Communications (email, telecom)
- Meetings with key clients, stakeholders, staff, resources
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- BS.Engineering Degree or B.Tech, Professionally qualified, and Post Grad management courses.
- Membership of industry organisations (E.g. SAIEE, SAIMC, SACAC)
Experience required:
- Industry experience in the field measurement, automation and control, oil and gas, process related industries (manufacturing/F&B/ etc)
- Function related experience: years
- Leading teams: years
- Project experience: years
- Other experience: years in Process Control/Industrial Automation industry