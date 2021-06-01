BU Head

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Overall management of the business unit with responsibility for strategy, business development, financial performance, operational delivery and human resources.
  • Give strategic advice and report results and findings to cluster heads.
  • Business development including research and implement new initiatives to drive revenue, lower operating costswhile maintain quality products that are competitive, all while delivery excellent customer support.
  • Keep all relevant stakeholders informed of developments with companys objectives.
  • Ensure employees move in the same strategic direction to achieve its mission.
  • Remain close to all stakeholders including the cluster heads, staff, clients, key-decision makers and external service suppliers.
  • Manage resources, including the attracting, hiring and retention of personnel.
  • Manage and report on the effective implementation of a marketing strategy to maintain market relevance and promote products and services to increase sales.
  • Manage key personnel, clients and service providers.
  • Technical Reports
  • Communications (email, telecom)
  • Meetings with key clients, stakeholders, staff, resources

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • BS.Engineering Degree or B.Tech, Professionally qualified, and Post Grad management courses.
  • Membership of industry organisations (E.g. SAIEE, SAIMC, SACAC)

Experience required:

  • Industry experience in the field measurement, automation and control, oil and gas, process related industries (manufacturing/F&B/ etc)
  • Function related experience: years
  • Leading teams: years
  • Project experience: years
  • Other experience: years in Process Control/Industrial Automation industry

