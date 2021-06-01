Business Development Manager

Our client is an established digital service provider. They are known as one of the first within South Africa and has since become a staple throughout all businesses and homes nationally. They provide their employees with great opportunities for growth and development.

Why Choose This Opportunity:

Our client provides a great office environment with important and growth-stimulating working principles with the ability to define yourself within your role. There are many opportunities for growth and experience with a focus on the most cutting-edge technologies. They are known for excellent benefits, discounts, and flexible working hours.

The successful candidate will be responsible to grow the Corporate Account channel, identify and sign up new corporate accounts, provide support to assigned accounts and ensure its contribution to the achievement of the sales strategy within the Company.

Skills & Experience:

Minimum 3 – 5 years account manager experience preferably in ISP industry

Knowledge of the ISP industry and products advantageous

Experience in managing commercial relationships and engagements is essential.

Qualifications:

Matric. Tertiary diploma or degree advantage

Cape Town

Desired Skills:

ISP

Business Development

