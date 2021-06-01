Buyer (Direct Materials) at Shatterprufe

A vacancy for a Buyer – Direct Materials has arisen at Shatterprufe Port Elizabeth. This is a Senior Staff position and reports to the Purchasing Supervisor – Direct Materials.

To take overall accountability for the sourcing, procurement, stock movement and control of all direct materials to efficiently and timeously support production and overall purchasing strategy at optimal costs and driving BBBEE compliance to meet business and customer requirements.

Main Objective:

Support of internal clients by adding value to bottom line (including cost and quality) through strategic sourcing, procurement and supplying direct materials on an ongoing basis to support production in order to meet their deadlines.

Ensuring that all procurement activities and documentation are monitored and managed to drive SX contribution to overall Group BBBEE rating.

Regularly review APO system (customer releases) for future planned production and manage the availability of stock for future production requirements to minimise unforeseen problems.

Co-ordinating and verifying the procurement and invoicing process to ensure that suppliers and contractors are paid correctly and timeously.

Liaising and building effective working relationships with key stakeholders including suppliers and contractors in order to improve service, quality and cost efficiency.

Managing the stores by directing activities, monitoring performance and developing direct reports to ensure efficient service delivery to their customers.

Ensuring effective communication of relevant information to all stakeholders to support decision making for the business.

Critical job requirements:

Qualification(s):

Grade 12.

Diploma in Purchasing or relevant qualification.

Knowledge:

MS Office.

BBBEE scorecards – Procurement Standards.

Knowledge of sourcing new suppliers and products.

Costing and estimating acumen.

Skills:

Communication Skills (verbal and written).

Negotiation Skills.

Planning and Organising.

Interpersonal Skills.

Decision Making Skills.

Analytical Skills.

Experience:

Minimum 3 years in a purchasing role in a similar environment.

Minimum 3 years in a manufacturing environment.

