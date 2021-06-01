Claims Manager at FHH Consultants

Duties and Responsibilities
- Manage claims process from registration through to finalisation on all claims
- Liaise with clients to ensure smooth handling of claim
- Develop client relationships
- Manage relationships with insurers and appointed service providers and assessors
- Provide claims feedback to brokers and clients
- Have excellent negotiation skills
- Prepare system claims stats and reports for management on a monthly basis
- Preferably someone that has handled claims in an insurance broking environment.
- Have excellent Communication skills – dealing with staff at all levels
- Inform and advise underwriters regarding underwriting risks posed to claims
Desired Experience and Qualifications
- Matric
- Must have own reliable transport
- Preference will be given to applicants with Commercial and Engineering experience.
- Fully FAIS qualified individual with RE5 and current representative status with FSCA.
- Good command of English essential
- Speak Afrikaans fluently
- A minimum of 8 years experience in short term insurance claims (personal lines, commercial)
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar role
Desired Skills:
- RE5
- Claims
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Claims Assessment