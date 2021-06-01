Claims Manager at FHH Consultants

Jun 1, 2021

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Manage claims process from registration through to finalisation on all claims
  • Liaise with clients to ensure smooth handling of claim
  • Develop client relationships
  • Manage relationships with insurers and appointed service providers and assessors
  • Provide claims feedback to brokers and clients
  • Have excellent negotiation skills
  • Prepare system claims stats and reports for management on a monthly basis
  • Preferably someone that has handled claims in an insurance broking environment.
  • Have excellent Communication skills – dealing with staff at all levels
  • Inform and advise underwriters regarding underwriting risks posed to claims

Desired Experience and Qualifications

  • Matric
  • Must have own reliable transport
  • Preference will be given to applicants with Commercial and Engineering experience.
  • Fully FAIS qualified individual with RE5 and current representative status with FSCA.
  • Good command of English essential
  • Speak Afrikaans fluently
  • A minimum of 8 years experience in short term insurance claims (personal lines, commercial)
  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar role

Desired Skills:

  • RE5
  • Claims

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Claims Assessment

