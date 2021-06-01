Clearing and Forwarding Sales Executive at Ntice Search

My client who is a fortune 500 conglomerate Clearing and Forwarding company, is looking for an experiences Strategic Sales Executive for the Port Elizabeth team. The ideal candidate must have 5 + years clearing and forwarding sales experience with proof of these sales to secure an interview.Job Description

Manage an assigned territory and demonstrate extensive knowledge of potential customers and competitors in this area.

Timely data entry in our Customer Relationship Management tool

Orchestrate customer / branch relationships and collaborate with regional Product, Service, Geo, and Knowledge Management resources

Participate in the creation of value-added solutions for customer’s logistics needs, including supporting diagrams and cost-benefit calculations.

Support the transition of new accounts through customer introductions, information transfer, and securing any necessary customer paperwork. When needed, support AR (accounts receivable) collection.

Attend training & development sessions to continue developing selling skills and updating Product and Service knowledge

Involvement in local trade groups, as directed by the District Sales Manager

Take on additional assignments as required, supporting company needs.

Desired Skillsets and Characteristics

The ability to meet with customers off-site on a regular basis.

Oral and written proficiency in the English language

Strong problem solving, organizational, and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work productively both individually and in a team environment.

Sense of urgency for goal achievement

Self-motivated with ability to work in a fast-paced and constantly changing environment.

Comfortable with regular data entry on a laptop computer

Strong rapport and relationship-building focused

Empowered to make quick decisions in response to changing conditions.

Extroverted, confident, enthusiastic, and persuasive

Influences others to action

Timeliness and accountability for results

Minimum requirements

Matric

Bachelor’s degree in Logistics or Marketing is advantageous

Minimum 5 years sales experience in a Clearing and Forwarding company in past and current role.

Proof of sales and commission

Learn more/Apply for this position