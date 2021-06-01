Clearing and Forwarding Sales Executive at Ntice Search

My client who is a fortune 500 conglomerate Clearing and Forwarding company, is looking for an experiences Strategic Sales Executive for the Port Elizabeth team. The ideal candidate must have 5 + years clearing and forwarding sales experience with proof of these sales to secure an interview.Job Description

  • Manage an assigned territory and demonstrate extensive knowledge of potential customers and competitors in this area.
  • Timely data entry in our Customer Relationship Management tool
  • Orchestrate customer / branch relationships and collaborate with regional Product, Service, Geo, and Knowledge Management resources
  • Participate in the creation of value-added solutions for customer’s logistics needs, including supporting diagrams and cost-benefit calculations.
  • Support the transition of new accounts through customer introductions, information transfer, and securing any necessary customer paperwork. When needed, support AR (accounts receivable) collection.
  • Attend training & development sessions to continue developing selling skills and updating Product and Service knowledge
  • Involvement in local trade groups, as directed by the District Sales Manager
  • Take on additional assignments as required, supporting company needs.

Desired Skillsets and Characteristics

  • The ability to meet with customers off-site on a regular basis.
  • Oral and written proficiency in the English language
  • Strong problem solving, organizational, and interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to work productively both individually and in a team environment.
  • Sense of urgency for goal achievement
  • Self-motivated with ability to work in a fast-paced and constantly changing environment.
  • Comfortable with regular data entry on a laptop computer
  • Strong rapport and relationship-building focused
  • Empowered to make quick decisions in response to changing conditions.
  • Extroverted, confident, enthusiastic, and persuasive
  • Influences others to action
  • Timeliness and accountability for results

Minimum requirements

  • Matric
  • Bachelor’s degree in Logistics or Marketing is advantageous
  • Minimum 5 years sales experience in a Clearing and Forwarding company in past and current role.
  • Proof of sales and commission

Learn more/Apply for this position