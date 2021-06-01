Clearing and Forwarding Sales Executive at Ntice Search

My client who is a fortune 500 conglomerate Clearing and Forwarding company, is looking for an experiences Strategic Sales Executive for the Port Elizabeth team. The ideal candidate must have 5 + years clearing and forwarding sales experience with proof of these sales to secure an interview.Job Description
- Manage an assigned territory and demonstrate extensive knowledge of potential customers and competitors in this area.
- Timely data entry in our Customer Relationship Management tool
- Orchestrate customer / branch relationships and collaborate with regional Product, Service, Geo, and Knowledge Management resources
- Participate in the creation of value-added solutions for customer’s logistics needs, including supporting diagrams and cost-benefit calculations.
- Support the transition of new accounts through customer introductions, information transfer, and securing any necessary customer paperwork. When needed, support AR (accounts receivable) collection.
- Attend training & development sessions to continue developing selling skills and updating Product and Service knowledge
- Involvement in local trade groups, as directed by the District Sales Manager
- Take on additional assignments as required, supporting company needs.
Desired Skillsets and Characteristics
- The ability to meet with customers off-site on a regular basis.
- Oral and written proficiency in the English language
- Strong problem solving, organizational, and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work productively both individually and in a team environment.
- Sense of urgency for goal achievement
- Self-motivated with ability to work in a fast-paced and constantly changing environment.
- Comfortable with regular data entry on a laptop computer
- Strong rapport and relationship-building focused
- Empowered to make quick decisions in response to changing conditions.
- Extroverted, confident, enthusiastic, and persuasive
- Influences others to action
- Timeliness and accountability for results
Minimum requirements
- Matric
- Bachelor’s degree in Logistics or Marketing is advantageous
- Minimum 5 years sales experience in a Clearing and Forwarding company in past and current role.
- Proof of sales and commission