Coordinator: Regional Operations Bloemfontein at Liberty Group Limited

At Liberty, we employ more than 6 000 people across 7 businesses in 18 African countries. Every day, our employees grow their knowledge by working with diverse groups of people who specialise in a wide range of skills across insurance, asset management, investment and health products. We continually seek to engage, develop, recognise and reward the people who make our business great.

Purpose

To coordinate regional administrative support services through the execution of predefined objectives as per agreed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Minimum Experience

1 – 2 years experience in a similar environment

Minimum Qualifications

Further Education and Training Certificate (FETC) [NQF Level 04] in Office Administration

Additional Minimum Qualifications

Outputs

Process

Plan for, administer and process coordination and related tasks and activities effectively and efficiently in alignment with performance objectives.

Accountable for own work quality, standards and outputs related to policies, procedures and defined processes.

Proactively identify problems, apply known solutions and escalate more difficult problems.

Plan for task execution and adjust priorities against an established plan.

Customer

Resolve customer queries effectively or alternatively, escalate unresolved queries for resolution in accordance with operational goals and standards.

Build and maintain an effective network and pipeline for further expansion of business within area of accountability.

Executes activities to ensure customer service delivery that meets or exceeds customer expectations aligned to Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles.

Finance

Contribute to the effective and efficient administration of operational costs within budget, identify areas of financial risk and escalate.

Adhere to predetermined operational costing within budgets in the execution of projects and work related expenditure.

Adhere to specified standards, policies and procedures to prevent potential losses/wastage.

Learning and Growth

Develop own professional knowledge and experience to assist in the development of solutions and offerings that aims to improve service and quality.

Contribute positively to own area-specific knowledge improvement.

Governance

Ensure that work is completed in adherence to organisationally approved safety requirements and standards.

Comply to set governance and compliance procedures and processes related to an area of work and continuously identify, rectify and escalate risks where necessary.

Competencies

Liberty Values

Technical Competencies

Administration (Intermediate)

Business Administration Skills (Intermediate)

Customer Relationship Management (Basic)

Behavioural Competencies

Organisation and Attention to Detail (Basic)

Interpersonal Effectiveness (Basic)

Problem Solving and Analysis (Basic)

Teamwork and Cooperation (Basic)

Customer service orientation (Basic)

Communicating with Impact (Basic)

Customer Orientation (Basic)

