Data Science Lecturer and Facilitator

Please read the spec carefully.

We are looking for full-time highly qualified technical individuals with a passion for teaching, learning and data science to facilitate courses, provide mentorship and guidance to students on data science projects and grow into senior leadership positions in the organisation.

Overview:

You will coordinate courses and provide teaching and learning support to students completing the Data Science programmes at our client. You will provide academic support to students to aid in their successful completion of a part-time Data Science program. You will also be expected to contribute to and deliver academic content in the form of tutorials, videos, live webinars and content reviews. You will directly interact with students and will be working

under the supervision of an Academy Head.

Qualifications Required:

At least an MSc in a Data Science or related field (PhD preferred, but not strictly necessary)

Any experience in an academic support role or industry is advantageous

Strong technical skills and mathematically minded

Strong communication and writing skills

Must be a motivated problem solver who takes initiative

Responsibilities and Duties:

? Coordinate and implement delivery of various courses

? Provide academic and technical support to students through the use of email, forums

and interactive webinars

? Administer and moderate a forum for online students

? Provide face-to-face support to students where additional support is required

? Deliver lectures and interactive webinars on a regular basis

? Facilitate semi-regular face-to-face group sessions or bootcamps

? Make contributions to webinar, lecture and group session material

Desired Skills:

data science

teaching courses

learner support

tutorials

webinars

content reviews

academic support

moderation

lectures

content contributions

lecturer

facilitator

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

About The Employer:

Thought leaders in applied AI and ML. Fast-paced, high performance environment where thought leaders thrive and grow. Driven, focused, collaborative, entrepreneurial.

Employer & Job Benefits:

short term incentives

annual education allowance

study leave over and above annual leave

Learn more/Apply for this position