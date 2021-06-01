Data Science Lecturer and Facilitator

Please read the spec carefully.
We are looking for full-time highly qualified technical individuals with a passion for teaching, learning and data science to facilitate courses, provide mentorship and guidance to students on data science projects and grow into senior leadership positions in the organisation.
Overview:
You will coordinate courses and provide teaching and learning support to students completing the Data Science programmes at our client. You will provide academic support to students to aid in their successful completion of a part-time Data Science program. You will also be expected to contribute to and deliver academic content in the form of tutorials, videos, live webinars and content reviews. You will directly interact with students and will be working
under the supervision of an Academy Head.
Qualifications Required:
- At least an MSc in a Data Science or related field (PhD preferred, but not strictly necessary)
- Any experience in an academic support role or industry is advantageous
- Strong technical skills and mathematically minded
- Strong communication and writing skills
- Must be a motivated problem solver who takes initiative
Responsibilities and Duties:
? Coordinate and implement delivery of various courses
? Provide academic and technical support to students through the use of email, forums
and interactive webinars
? Administer and moderate a forum for online students
? Provide face-to-face support to students where additional support is required
? Deliver lectures and interactive webinars on a regular basis
? Facilitate semi-regular face-to-face group sessions or bootcamps
? Make contributions to webinar, lecture and group session material
Desired Skills:
- data science
- teaching courses
- learner support
- tutorials
- webinars
- content reviews
- academic support
- moderation
- lectures
- content contributions
- lecturer
- facilitator
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters
About The Employer:
Thought leaders in applied AI and ML. Fast-paced, high performance environment where thought leaders thrive and grow. Driven, focused, collaborative, entrepreneurial.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- short term incentives
- annual education allowance
- study leave over and above annual leave