Digital & Direct Marketing Manager at Deloitte 2

WE ARE ASSISTING OUR CLIENT IN THE FINANCIAL SERVICES SECTOR TO FILL A ROLE OF A DIGITAL & DIRECT MARKETING MANAGERTHIS IS A 6 MONTH CONTRACT ROLEDigital and Direct Marketing ManagerThe role is to find a Marketing Subject Matter ExpertIdeally we need the following

A strong Direct / Digital Marketing individual with experience (not just skills) in having run direct and data driven campaigns.

If at all possible in the Financial Services industry (but not a requirement)

A Manager / Senior Manager Level (senior enough to lead a team and to engage directly with the client as subject matter expert and to lead the innovation and digital journey conversations)

Agile experience a projects and development a PLUS

Desired Skills:

Digital Direct Marketing Manager. We are looking for a Marketing Subject Matter expert. Team leading experience is a MUST.

