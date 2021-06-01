Draughtsman at Wispeco Aluminium

Reports to: Die Development Manager
Number of positions: 1
Preferred Qualifications:
Grade 12 or equivalent, AutoCAD and Basic Excel knowledge.
Preferred Experience:
Minimum of 2 years draughting experience.
Main purpose of job:
To present accurate drawings and die quotations to our customers.
Primary Duties:
- Generating Wispeco drawings from customer drawings.
- Generating drawings from samples supplied from customers.
- Liaison with customers, sales representatives and Die Shop.
- Visit customers with technical needs.
- Assist customers with product designs.
- Maintain and update of drawing database.
- Continues improvement of own knowledge and skills on CAD system.
- Work to tight deadlines in high pressure environment.
- Perform any other functions as instructed by your Manager.
- Maintain a clean desk and works area (as per Key 1)
- Adhere to safety standard and practices according to Company standard.
- Participate in the 20 Keys and improvement initiatives of the company.
- Short listed candidates will be required to undergo the relevant psychometric test
Desired Skills:
- Attention to detail
- Accurate
- Excel
- Autocad
- Draughting
- Quotations
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Architectural Draughting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric