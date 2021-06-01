Draughtsman at Wispeco Aluminium

Jun 1, 2021

Reports to: Die Development Manager

Number of positions: 1

Preferred Qualifications:

Grade 12 or equivalent, AutoCAD and Basic Excel knowledge.

Preferred Experience:

Minimum of 2 years draughting experience.

Main purpose of job:

To present accurate drawings and die quotations to our customers.

Primary Duties:

  • Generating Wispeco drawings from customer drawings.
  • Generating drawings from samples supplied from customers.
  • Liaison with customers, sales representatives and Die Shop.
  • Visit customers with technical needs.
  • Assist customers with product designs.
  • Maintain and update of drawing database.
  • Continues improvement of own knowledge and skills on CAD system.
  • Work to tight deadlines in high pressure environment.
  • Perform any other functions as instructed by your Manager.
  • Maintain a clean desk and works area (as per Key 1)
  • Adhere to safety standard and practices according to Company standard.
  • Participate in the 20 Keys and improvement initiatives of the company.
  • Short listed candidates will be required to undergo the relevant psychometric test

Desired Skills:

  • Attention to detail
  • Accurate
  • Excel
  • Autocad
  • Draughting
  • Quotations

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Architectural Draughting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

