Draughtsman at Wispeco Aluminium

Reports to: Die Development Manager

Number of positions: 1

Preferred Qualifications:

Grade 12 or equivalent, AutoCAD and Basic Excel knowledge.

Preferred Experience:

Minimum of 2 years draughting experience.

Main purpose of job:

To present accurate drawings and die quotations to our customers.

Primary Duties:

Generating Wispeco drawings from customer drawings.

Generating drawings from samples supplied from customers.

Liaison with customers, sales representatives and Die Shop.

Visit customers with technical needs.

Assist customers with product designs.

Maintain and update of drawing database.

Continues improvement of own knowledge and skills on CAD system.

Work to tight deadlines in high pressure environment.

Perform any other functions as instructed by your Manager.

Maintain a clean desk and works area (as per Key 1)

Adhere to safety standard and practices according to Company standard.

Participate in the 20 Keys and improvement initiatives of the company.

Short listed candidates will be required to undergo the relevant psychometric test

Desired Skills:

Attention to detail

Accurate

Excel

Autocad

Draughting

Quotations

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Architectural Draughting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

