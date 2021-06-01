Driver Assistant at Mustek

Purpose:To provide a professional, efficient and effective delivery service to support the general functioning of the organisation. Focus on excellent customer relations and presenting Mustek in a professional manner, even in the face of challenges such as dealing with an irate [URL Removed] all stock against invoices/PODs for the correct order and quantity when loading vehicles for delivery.

Handle stock in correct manner to prevent damage to stock as well as personal injuries at all times.

Deliver all items timeously and professionally.

Ensure correct order and quantity is delivered to the correct client always.

Communicate delays or other problems that occur on route immediately and adjust plan according to instructions.

Maintain vehicle in a neat and presentable condition always.

Maintain professional, courteous and friendly interface with visitors/clients always.

Making contact with the Despatch Supervisor to assist with solving any problems that might occur on route, thereby ensuring the best possible service to the client.

Ensure presenting a professional image by taking care to be clean and neatly dressed, and ensuring that clothing is in good presentable, [URL Removed] and Experience:

Matric

2 years experience in a delivery/courier role in corporate environment

Driver’s license and PDPSkills and Knowledge:

Good communication

Good people skills

Navigating by means of area maps

Working well under pressure

Basic knowledge of general administrative processes

Good understanding of organisational structure