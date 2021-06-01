Driver Assistant at Mustek

Jun 1, 2021

Purpose:To provide a professional, efficient and effective delivery service to support the general functioning of the organisation. Focus on excellent customer relations and presenting Mustek in a professional manner, even in the face of challenges such as dealing with an irate [URL Removed] all stock against invoices/PODs for the correct order and quantity when loading vehicles for delivery.

  • Handle stock in correct manner to prevent damage to stock as well as personal injuries at all times.
  • Deliver all items timeously and professionally.
  • Ensure correct order and quantity is delivered to the correct client always.
  • Communicate delays or other problems that occur on route immediately and adjust plan according to instructions.
  • Maintain vehicle in a neat and presentable condition always.
  • Maintain professional, courteous and friendly interface with visitors/clients always.
  • Making contact with the Despatch Supervisor to assist with solving any problems that might occur on route, thereby ensuring the best possible service to the client.
  • Ensure presenting a professional image by taking care to be clean and neatly dressed, and ensuring that clothing is in good presentable, [URL Removed] and Experience:
  • Matric
  • 2 years experience in a delivery/courier role in corporate environment
  • Driver’s license and PDPSkills and Knowledge:
  • Good communication
  • Good people skills
  • Navigating by means of area maps
  • Working well under pressure
  • Basic knowledge of general administrative processes
  • Good understanding of organisational structure
  • Good knowledge of routes, related business places and locality

    About The Employer:

