Electrician

Our client is recruiting for a Electrician in Port Elizabeth.

Requirements:

Trade Tested Electrician

Wireman License

Drivers License

Electrical Experience

Computer Literate

Should you wish to apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsucessful

Desired Skills:

Trade tested electrician

Electrical Experience

Wiremans License

Drivers License

Learn more/Apply for this position