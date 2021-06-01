Employment Equity & Skills Development Consultant at Dot Connectors (Pty) Ltd

Employment Equity and Skills Development Consultant

Project management of allocated Employment Equity and Skills Development clients, tracking and monitoring and providing feedback.

Implement plan for each client and ensure timeframes are adhered too

Establish and build strong relationships with Seta’s, government departments, verification agencies and clients.

Ensure effective and pro-active communication with clients

Attend to client queries, issues, requests.

Attend workshops, training, breakfasts etc, when required.

Remain up to date with changes in compliance and inform clients.

Manage the WSP submission for allocated clients.

Manage the Discretionary Funding application and project management process for allocated clients.

Manage the EE reporting process to the DOL for allocated clients.

Facilitate EE meetings for all EE clients.

Work closely with BEE Account Managers to ensure alignment of services and information.

Essential Qualities Required:

Need to be able to think outside the box, connect the dots and be able to articulate difficult concepts to clients.

Must be able to work in a flexibile manner.

Communication, both verbal and written, is essential.

Must be self-driven and self-motivated.

Must be willing to go the extra mile for clients.

Good knowledge of the relevant pieces of legislation (BEE,SD,EE)

Must be able to thrive under pressure.

Desired Skills:

Employment Equity

Skills Development Facilitator

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– Dot Connectors is a transformation compliance consultancy specialising in black economic empowerment (BEE), skills development (SD) and employment equity (EE).

– Due to the nature of our work, there are constant deadlines and the environment is extremely high-paced. We strive to deliver excellent customer service and high quality work to our clients. Our team is small, but skilled and diverse and you are bound to learn something new in this enviroment every single day.

Learn more/Apply for this position