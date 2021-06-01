Entry Level Marketing & Sales Roles at Capital Growth

Jun 1, 2021

Entry level Marketing and Sales Positions

Marketing Company requires a buoyant and encouraging youthful individual that is looking to kickstart their career.
Seeking individuals that would like to gainexperience within a Marketing and Sales environment. We are looking for individuals that have a passion and drive for people.
Requirements:

  • Good communication skills
  • National Senior Certificate is a MUST or NQFLevel 4 equivalent
  • South African Citizen
  • Presentable
  • Excellent time-keeping

Apply by sending your CV , senior certificate, ID & best contact numbers.
Residents of Western Cape & surrounding areas only.

Desired Skills:

  • sales
  • marketing
  • trainee
  • customer service

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year

Learn more/Apply for this position