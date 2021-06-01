General Manager Finance

Jun 1, 2021

General Manager (Finance)

Location: Gauteng

Contract Term: 12 months

The successful candidate will be responsible for overseeing Senior Managers in the execution of their functions in terms of Finance Management and Regulations.

  • Ensure effective people management including the development of standard compliance pertaining to financial policies, legislations, and regulations
  • It will be expected of the incumbent to manage and maintain appropriate systems(analytical tools, information systems and costing models) and policies to ensure effective and efficient management of resources.
  • Ensure appropriate management systems which are fair, equitable, transparent, competitive, and cost effective;
  • Ensure the effective, efficient, economical and transparent use of the resources.
  • Take effective and appropriate steps to collect money for services rendered, prevent unauthorized, irregular and fruitless, and wasteful expenditure
  • Ensure proper management of movable and immovable assets and the liabilities
  • Ensure innovation and implementation on performance optimization within the branch

Requirements:

Education:

  • Minimum of 4-year tertiary degree B.Sc. Accounting or a related discipline
  • MBA or Masters advantageous
  • Professional qualification – CA/ACCA etc.

Experience:

  • Minimum of 5 years or more of Senior Management Experience and as a direct report to the CFO would be advantageous.
  • Experience in managing Finance and Administration departments
  • An attitude of Innovation & thought leadership to the organization and other stakeholders
  • Ability to learn fast and master the trends
  • Be able to work under pressure in a demanding and complex operations management environment
  • Able to manage multiple assignments and agile to adapt to new challenges
  • Strong written and communication skills
  • Confident and assertive with a positive attitude

Kindly forward CV and Certification to [Email Address Removed]

Closing date 7 June 2021

Desired Skills:

  • Policy Analysis
  • Policy Development
  • Financial Management
  • Financial Planning
  • Financial Analysis
  • Financial Reporting
  • Staff Management
  • Staff Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Association of Chartered Certified Accountants

