General Manager (Finance)
Location: Gauteng
Contract Term: 12 months
The successful candidate will be responsible for overseeing Senior Managers in the execution of their functions in terms of Finance Management and Regulations.
- Ensure effective people management including the development of standard compliance pertaining to financial policies, legislations, and regulations
- It will be expected of the incumbent to manage and maintain appropriate systems(analytical tools, information systems and costing models) and policies to ensure effective and efficient management of resources.
- Ensure appropriate management systems which are fair, equitable, transparent, competitive, and cost effective;
- Ensure the effective, efficient, economical and transparent use of the resources.
- Take effective and appropriate steps to collect money for services rendered, prevent unauthorized, irregular and fruitless, and wasteful expenditure
- Ensure proper management of movable and immovable assets and the liabilities
- Ensure innovation and implementation on performance optimization within the branch
Requirements:
Education:
- Minimum of 4-year tertiary degree B.Sc. Accounting or a related discipline
- MBA or Masters advantageous
- Professional qualification – CA/ACCA etc.
Experience:
- Minimum of 5 years or more of Senior Management Experience and as a direct report to the CFO would be advantageous.
- Experience in managing Finance and Administration departments
- An attitude of Innovation & thought leadership to the organization and other stakeholders
- Ability to learn fast and master the trends
- Be able to work under pressure in a demanding and complex operations management environment
- Able to manage multiple assignments and agile to adapt to new challenges
- Strong written and communication skills
- Confident and assertive with a positive attitude
Kindly forward CV and Certification to [Email Address Removed]
Closing date 7 June 2021
Desired Skills:
- Policy Analysis
- Policy Development
- Financial Management
- Financial Planning
- Financial Analysis
- Financial Reporting
- Staff Management
- Staff Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Association of Chartered Certified Accountants