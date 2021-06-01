General Manager Finance

General Manager (Finance)

Location: Gauteng

Contract Term: 12 months

The successful candidate will be responsible for overseeing Senior Managers in the execution of their functions in terms of Finance Management and Regulations.

Ensure effective people management including the development of standard compliance pertaining to financial policies, legislations, and regulations

It will be expected of the incumbent to manage and maintain appropriate systems(analytical tools, information systems and costing models) and policies to ensure effective and efficient management of resources.

Ensure appropriate management systems which are fair, equitable, transparent, competitive, and cost effective;

Ensure the effective, efficient, economical and transparent use of the resources.

Take effective and appropriate steps to collect money for services rendered, prevent unauthorized, irregular and fruitless, and wasteful expenditure

Ensure proper management of movable and immovable assets and the liabilities

Ensure innovation and implementation on performance optimization within the branch

Requirements:

Education:

Minimum of 4-year tertiary degree B.Sc. Accounting or a related discipline

MBA or Masters advantageous

Professional qualification – CA/ACCA etc.

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years or more of Senior Management Experience and as a direct report to the CFO would be advantageous.

Experience in managing Finance and Administration departments

An attitude of Innovation & thought leadership to the organization and other stakeholders

Ability to learn fast and master the trends

Be able to work under pressure in a demanding and complex operations management environment

Able to manage multiple assignments and agile to adapt to new challenges

Strong written and communication skills

Confident and assertive with a positive attitude

Kindly forward CV and Certification to [Email Address Removed]

Closing date 7 June 2021

Desired Skills:

Policy Analysis

Policy Development

Financial Management

Financial Planning

Financial Analysis

Financial Reporting

Staff Management

Staff Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants

