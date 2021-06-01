Global IT Service Desk Operations Manager

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Global IT Service Desk Operations Manager with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Years of experience: 5-8 Years

Level of Experience: Senior

ITIL process knowledge and working experience

Minimum 3 years working experience in an Operations environment

Role Tasks

Steer and govern BMW IT Service Desk initiatives and projects

Manage service delivery provider/s to deliver a stable and sustainable level of first level IT support

Manage transformation within the IT Service Desk relating to new technologies and refined processes

Collaborate with department leads, process owners, business partners and application owners to ensure accurate first level IT support is rendered

ITSM (IT Service Management)

IT Operations Frameworks (E.g. ITIL)

IT Operations

IT Service Delivery Management

Project Management

DevOps

Agile Methodology

JIRA & Confluence

Service Desk Methodology

Provider / Contract Management – SLAs and KPIs

Technical experience with Data and Analytics (E.g. QlikView)

Artificial Intelligence (ChatBots and Machine Learning)

Office 365

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

