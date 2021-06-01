An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Global IT Service Desk Operations Manager with to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Years of experience: 5-8 Years
Level of Experience: Senior
- ITIL process knowledge and working experience
Minimum 3 years working experience in an Operations environment
Role Tasks
- Steer and govern BMW IT Service Desk initiatives and projects
- Manage service delivery provider/s to deliver a stable and sustainable level of first level IT support
- Manage transformation within the IT Service Desk relating to new technologies and refined processes
Collaborate with department leads, process owners, business partners and application owners to ensure accurate first level IT support is rendered
- ITSM (IT Service Management)
- IT Operations Frameworks (E.g. ITIL)
- IT Operations
- IT Service Delivery Management
- Project Management
- DevOps
- Agile Methodology
- JIRA & Confluence
- Service Desk Methodology
- Provider / Contract Management – SLAs and KPIs
- Technical experience with Data and Analytics (E.g. QlikView)
- Artificial Intelligence (ChatBots and Machine Learning)
- Office 365
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma