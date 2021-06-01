Group Risk Processing Administrator

A dynamic and vibrant player in South Africa’s financial services industry is seeking your experience to track and process all new business applications, maintain medical underwriting database and general administration.

Monitor the internal service level agreement to make sure that the agreed targets and turnaround times are achieved.

You’ll work closely with members in the Group Risk team and may also be involved or interact with other internal teams to resolve a process or activity

Sound business and operational knowledge of insurance industry administrative process

– Be knowledgeable with the use of a CRM system

– Good knowledge of the business administration platforms

– Familiar with compliance processes and procedures in insurance industry (Long term)

– Familiar with the business products and their rules and workings

Duties:

– Self-administration and self-monitoring of workflow items according to agreed SLA per process

– To update the pipeline tracker or any other systems/database on a regular basis to ensure up to date with client accounts

– Assist with enhancing processes and activities

– Processing forms, instructions, applications etc requested by financial advisers for the processes that you participate in

– Dealing with queries through to resolution, internally or externally

– Adhere to all quality standards set per process for the processed that you participate in

– Ensure that processes are completed within the required SLA

– Identifying and reporting on service failures and errors

– Provide clients with the organisations service and product information when required

– Provide input to the effectiveness and soundness of policies and procedures for the processes that you participate in

– Ensuring that all correspondences are professional and in line with standards and protocols of the organisation

– Adherence to the processing area’s processes and activity work instructions

– Adherence to organisations compliance processes and policies

– Punctual follow up and feedback on client’s queries

Qualifications and experience

– You must have passed grade 12/matric

– You must be a graduate from university or Technikon or be studying towards a degree or diploma having completed the first year of studies

– Beneficial: NQF level 5 accreditation (broad based knowledge of applicable legislation, economic principles and financial services industry)

– You must have a minimum of 2 years’ experience in group risk administration industry

Desired Skills:

Group risk administration

Medical claims exp

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Monthly incentive offered!

