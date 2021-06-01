HR Administrator at CareerJunction

Jun 1, 2021

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Relevant qualification will be beneficial, but not essential.
  • At least 2 years’ relevant experience.
  • Able to use own equipment (e.g. laptop).
  • The ability to work independently and without supervision essential.
  • Creative / out of the box thinker.
  • Proactive and innovative.
  • Basic Graphic Design skills beneficial, but not essential.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Coordinating the digital / social media marketing for 2 businesses.
  • Planning, Creating, and Managing social media posts.
  • Targeting specific groups via social media.
  • Generating traffic to the website(s).
  • Updating website(s) when required.
  • Compiling monthly reports.

Desired Skills:

  • Support Administration
  • E-Recruitment
  • Recruitment administration
  • Human Resources Processes

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Human Resources

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund

