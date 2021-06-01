Human Resources Generalist at Hr Xchange

A very well-established company based in Bryanston is looking for an HR Generalist who will be responsible for the full HR and IR functions as well as payroll.

Responsibilities

Responsible for coordinating and driving the full BBBEE process

Responsible for the full recruitment process

Ensure timeous preparation of Work Skills Plan (WSP/ATR) and Employment Equity Submissions to Dept. of Labour

Preparation of skills development documentation for TETA purposes

Responsible for full payroll function, including submissions to SARS and Dept. of Labour

Performance Management of employees, where necessary.

Manage industrial relation matters

Preparation of all HR Reports

Development of employees in terms of training/coaching

Responsible for full HR administrative function

Strong adherence toward the basic conditions of employment act (BCEA) and Labour Relations Act (LRA)

Responsible for employee and employer welfare

Ad-hoc requests from management

Requirements

Matric

Completed Bachelors Degree in Human Resources

Certificate in, and working experience with, VIP Payroll

Computer literate

Learn more/Apply for this position