Human Resources Generalist at Hr Xchange

Jun 1, 2021

A very well-established company based in Bryanston is looking for an HR Generalist who will be responsible for the full HR and IR functions as well as payroll.

Responsibilities

  • Responsible for coordinating and driving the full BBBEE process
  • Responsible for the full recruitment process
  • Ensure timeous preparation of Work Skills Plan (WSP/ATR) and Employment Equity Submissions to Dept. of Labour
  • Preparation of skills development documentation for TETA purposes
  • Responsible for full payroll function, including submissions to SARS and Dept. of Labour
  • Performance Management of employees, where necessary.
  • Manage industrial relation matters
  • Preparation of all HR Reports
  • Development of employees in terms of training/coaching
  • Responsible for full HR administrative function
  • Strong adherence toward the basic conditions of employment act (BCEA) and Labour Relations Act (LRA)
  • Responsible for employee and employer welfare
  • Ad-hoc requests from management

Requirements

  • Matric
  • Completed Bachelors Degree in Human Resources
  • Certificate in, and working experience with, VIP Payroll
  • Computer literate

Learn more/Apply for this position