Human Resources Generalist at Hr Xchange

A very well-established company based in Bryanston is looking for an HR Generalist who will be responsible for the full HR and IR functions as well as payroll.
Responsibilities
- Responsible for coordinating and driving the full BBBEE process
- Responsible for the full recruitment process
- Ensure timeous preparation of Work Skills Plan (WSP/ATR) and Employment Equity Submissions to Dept. of Labour
- Preparation of skills development documentation for TETA purposes
- Responsible for full payroll function, including submissions to SARS and Dept. of Labour
- Performance Management of employees, where necessary.
- Manage industrial relation matters
- Preparation of all HR Reports
- Development of employees in terms of training/coaching
- Responsible for full HR administrative function
- Strong adherence toward the basic conditions of employment act (BCEA) and Labour Relations Act (LRA)
- Responsible for employee and employer welfare
- Ad-hoc requests from management
Requirements
- Matric
- Completed Bachelors Degree in Human Resources
- Certificate in, and working experience with, VIP Payroll
- Computer literate