Intermediate .NET Developer at The Focus Group

- Either:
- 5 years experience actively coding
-OR-
- Relevant tertiary diploma/degree with 3 years experience actively coding
- Dotnet core 2.1+ experience
- Dotnet Web MVC experience
- Mobile App Development experience
- RDBMS experience (e.g. MS-SQL, MySQL, PostgreSQL)
- WebAPI experience
- Good understanding of Object Orientated Development
- Good understanding of Data Transport methodologies
- Good understanding of Continuous Integration (e.g. GitHub)
Advantageous:
- Basic UI design skills
- CD with AzureDevOps (or similar)
- Xamarin experience
- Familiarity with Apple and Google app stores
- Javascript, Bootstrap or similar experience
- Some familiarity with PHP and exposure to tools like woocommerce, wordpress etc.
Candidate must be:
- Self starter who doesnt need to be micro managed.
- Team player who works towards team objectives as their number 1 priority.
- Must be willing to go the extra mile in order to meet project deadlines.
- Must be open to constructive criticism from his peers AND be willing to give constructive criticism in return.
- Must be willing to share his knowledge with his peers.
- Own transport