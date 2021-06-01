Intermediate .NET Developer at The Focus Group

Jun 1, 2021

  • Either:
    • 5 years experience actively coding

-OR-

  • Relevant tertiary diploma/degree with 3 years experience actively coding
  • Dotnet core 2.1+ experience
  • Dotnet Web MVC experience
  • Mobile App Development experience
  • RDBMS experience (e.g. MS-SQL, MySQL, PostgreSQL)
  • WebAPI experience
  • Good understanding of Object Orientated Development
  • Good understanding of Data Transport methodologies
  • Good understanding of Continuous Integration (e.g. GitHub)

Advantageous:

  • Basic UI design skills
  • CD with AzureDevOps (or similar)
  • Xamarin experience
  • Familiarity with Apple and Google app stores
  • Javascript, Bootstrap or similar experience
  • Some familiarity with PHP and exposure to tools like woocommerce, wordpress etc.

Candidate must be:

  • Self starter who doesnt need to be micro managed.
  • Team player who works towards team objectives as their number 1 priority.
  • Must be willing to go the extra mile in order to meet project deadlines.
  • Must be open to constructive criticism from his peers AND be willing to give constructive criticism in return.
  • Must be willing to share his knowledge with his peers.
  • Own transport

