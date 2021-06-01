Internal Sales Administrator – Generators

My client in the generator industry is looking for an Internal Sales Administrator to join their team in Sandton.

Ideal start date: as soon as possible.

Applicants must have sales experience and strong generator experience.

The main purpose of this position is to assist with internal sales, general sales administration and internal commercial support:

Internal Sales – (Diesel generator sets)

Account based clients and walk in Customers

Sales administration.

Internal technical support.

Product selection

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Understand diesel generator sets

Ability to assist clients with price, availability of stock and technical enquiries

Submit quotations, including cost calculations, data sheets and drawings to customers and follow up independently or in liaison with responsible representative.

Provide technical support to customers, Sales Engineers and other branches.

Process Sales orders for both CODs and account customers via SYSPRO as per company QMS STDs including: order confirmation back to clients, issuing of delivery notes and invoices.

Ensure deliveries are processed timeously

Monitor customers account status

Issue internal project handover instructions

Keep electronic quotation filing system up to date.

Orders / Quotations need to be done within 24hours

Customer focused

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric/Grade 12

Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering will be an advantage.

3 to 4 years sales experience relating to generator sets and associated products

Computer literacy, Windows, MS Word, & Excel (SYSPRO is an advantage).

Excellent communication skills on all levels (Face-to-Face, telephonic and written)

Attention to detail

Ability to provide excellent customer service

A keen sense of urgency and willingness to learn additional job-related skills

Must have patience, tact, a cheerful disposition and enthusiasm as well as the willingness to handle difficult situations

Ability to cope with high volumes of work

Good numeracy abilities

Proof of relevant qualifications to accompany the applications.

Desired Skills:

internal sales

generators

admin

engineering

Syspro

quotations

stock

cost calculations

technical support

