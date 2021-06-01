Java Developer with Cloud – Semi Remote – R600 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Jun 1, 2021

We need an individual who views code as a passion and not just a job so that we can take his/her career to the next level. You will join a team of cloud specialists in order to develop the next generation of exciting system software for this German giant using the latest technology and trends taking a lead role into the fourth industrial revolution.

Requirements:

  • 5+ years commercial coding experience
  • Java EE
  • Java
  • Angular
  • RESTful
  • SOAP
  • SQL
  • Oracle
  • Postgres
  • GIT
  • AWS
  • HTML5
  • CSS3
  • DevOps
  • Cloud
  • Jenkins
  • Jira
  • Confluence
  • JSF
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Present results to stakeholders
  • Creation and updating of documents with regards to all system changes

Reference Number for this position is GZ52775 this is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and Home offering a contract rate of between R480 and R600 PH negotiable on experience. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

