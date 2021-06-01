Java Developer with Cloud – Semi Remote – R600 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Don’t miss this once in a life time opportunity to land the job of your dreams!!!

We need an individual who views code as a passion and not just a job so that we can take his/her career to the next level. You will join a team of cloud specialists in order to develop the next generation of exciting system software for this German giant using the latest technology and trends taking a lead role into the fourth industrial revolution.

Requirements:

5+ years commercial coding experience

Java EE

Java

Angular

RESTful

SOAP

SQL

Oracle

Postgres

GIT

AWS

HTML5

CSS3

DevOps

Cloud

Jenkins

Jira

Confluence

JSF

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Present results to stakeholders

Creation and updating of documents with regards to all system changes

Reference Number for this position is GZ52775 this is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and Home offering a contract rate of between R480 and R600 PH negotiable on experience. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge IT website for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Java EE

Angular

RESTful

HTML5

Jenkins

Confluence

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position