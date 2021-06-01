Java DevOps Developer

Our client in the automotive industry is looking for a Java DevOps Developer to join their dynamic team. Minimum years of experience :

3-5 years in software development

Experience in testing (advantageous)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Qualification :Qualification in IT software development

Technical/Functional Skills :

Sound knowledge in Java

Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g. Docker

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, or AWS EKS or Kubernetes

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Jenkins)

Proficiency in building resilient solutions e.g. understanding the Event Driven Approach

Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems

Experience in Data modelling and Database technologies (relational, document, graph, time series, geolocation).

Proficiency with Restful Services, Kafka

Added advantage:

Experience with testing tools like Postman, Selenium, Junit

Experience with Jira and Confluence

Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.

Responsibilites :

Development and maintenance on platform / application.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Desired Skills:

Java

Microservices

Cloud

Docker

Azure AKS

AWS EKS

Kubernetes

Gitlab

Ansible

Jenkins

Kafka

Data Modelling

RESTful services

Postman

Junit

Jira

Confluence

Spring

JavaEE

Scrum

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

