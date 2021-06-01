Java DevOps Developer

Jun 1, 2021

Our client in the automotive industry is looking for a Java DevOps Developer to join their dynamic team. Minimum years of experience :

  • 3-5 years in software development
  • Experience in testing (advantageous)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Qualification :Qualification in IT software development

Technical/Functional Skills :

  • Sound knowledge in Java
  • Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g. Docker
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, or AWS EKS or Kubernetes
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Jenkins)
  • Proficiency in building resilient solutions e.g. understanding the Event Driven Approach
  • Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems
  • Experience in Data modelling and Database technologies (relational, document, graph, time series, geolocation).
  • Proficiency with Restful Services, Kafka

Added advantage:

  • Experience with testing tools like Postman, Selenium, Junit
  • Experience with Jira and Confluence
  • Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE
  • Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.

Responsibilites :

  • Development and maintenance on platform / application.
  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

