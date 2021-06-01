Our client in the automotive industry is looking for a Java DevOps Developer to join their dynamic team. Minimum years of experience :
- 3-5 years in software development
- Experience in testing (advantageous)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Qualification :Qualification in IT software development
Technical/Functional Skills :
- Sound knowledge in Java
- Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g. Docker
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, or AWS EKS or Kubernetes
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Jenkins)
- Proficiency in building resilient solutions e.g. understanding the Event Driven Approach
- Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems
- Experience in Data modelling and Database technologies (relational, document, graph, time series, geolocation).
- Proficiency with Restful Services, Kafka
Added advantage:
- Experience with testing tools like Postman, Selenium, Junit
- Experience with Jira and Confluence
- Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.
Responsibilites :
- Development and maintenance on platform / application.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
Apply today for more information!
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Microservices
- Cloud
- Docker
- Azure AKS
- AWS EKS
- Kubernetes
- Gitlab
- Ansible
- Jenkins
- Kafka
- Data Modelling
- RESTful services
- Postman
- Junit
- Jira
- Confluence
- Spring
- JavaEE
- Scrum
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma