Our client is actively recruiting for a Junior Personal Assistant to join their dynamic and growing business in Port ELizabeth.
Duties & Responsibilities
Answering calls and screening them Greeting & assisting walk-in Factory shop customers
Learning the products in depth
Arranging appointments for seatcover fitments and patterns
Purchase & Sales Order processing
Waybills & Daily Despatch sheet report
Reverting to customers to confirm their orders are on track and once delivered checking on arrival and satisfaction with product
Attending to Requisitions for top up stock and components to other shops
Cognisant of Stock control and double checking of despatches to other shops/depots/agents
Desired Experience & Qualification
Bilingual and well-spoken (MUST speak, read and understand English and Afrikaans fluently)
Customer oriented and with a keen attention to detail
Organised, Diligent with Sales and admin.
Conscientious, Computer Literate (preferably a familiarity with Pastel if possible or another equivalent accounting programme)
Good team player that Works well with numbers & customers
Willing to Learn and take instruction, plus a good telephone manner
Happy to multitask.
Should you wish to apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] if you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consuider your appllciation as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Good customer service
- Internal Sales
Employer & Job Benefits:
