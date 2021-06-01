Junior Personal Assistant

Our client is actively recruiting for a Junior Personal Assistant to join their dynamic and growing business in Port ELizabeth.

Duties & Responsibilities

Answering calls and screening them Greeting & assisting walk-in Factory shop customers

Learning the products in depth

Arranging appointments for seatcover fitments and patterns

Purchase & Sales Order processing

Waybills & Daily Despatch sheet report

Reverting to customers to confirm their orders are on track and once delivered checking on arrival and satisfaction with product

Attending to Requisitions for top up stock and components to other shops

Cognisant of Stock control and double checking of despatches to other shops/depots/agents

Desired Experience & Qualification

Bilingual and well-spoken (MUST speak, read and understand English and Afrikaans fluently)

Customer oriented and with a keen attention to detail

Organised, Diligent with Sales and admin.

Conscientious, Computer Literate (preferably a familiarity with Pastel if possible or another equivalent accounting programme)

Good team player that Works well with numbers & customers

Willing to Learn and take instruction, plus a good telephone manner

Happy to multitask.

Should you wish to apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] if you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consuider your appllciation as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Good customer service

Internal Sales

Employer & Job Benefits:

Internal Sales

Learn more/Apply for this position