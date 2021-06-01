Manager Commercial Underwriting

Responsibilities:
Financial
- Take appropriate action to minimise cancellations
- Ensure and contribute to minimisation of general expenses
- Support and further the growth strategy of the group
Client
- Ensure that all stakeholder (e.g. clients, AEs, insurers) communication is accurate, timeous, professional and relevant
- Build and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with internal and external stakeholders
- Ensure and contribute to achieving own and company required client satisfaction targets
Business processes
- To ensure that underwriting admin practices adhere to broader regulatory frameworks, industry best practice and organisational standards for service and quality
- To provide commercial lines advice to internal and external stakeholders
- Act as liaison between client facing and internal servicing teams to channel information, request for documentation etc.
- Keep abreast of product and services available to the market and competitor movements
- Ensure that commercial underwriting practices adhere to compliance requirements
- Deal with service complaints or escalations and ensure that client and Account Executive needs are satisfied within guidelines
- Proactively plan to ensure staff are allocated according to the needs of the department
- Regularly draw reports, conduct audits and take corrective action (as required) to ensure commercial underwriting administration adhere to high standards for quality and service
- Compile, and distribute reports in order to ensure clear reporting to internal and external stakeholders
- Authorise refunds within defined parameters
- Review monthly age analysis and ensure that the client remains informed regarding any unpaid premiums
- Use monthly reports on the department performance and address discrepancies between expectations and actual performance (clients retained, client cancellation, clients per underwriter etc.)
- Assist with the design and implementation of training material and standard operating procedures
- Adhere to company mandates
- Compile and present reports to stakeholders as required e.g. Exco meetings
- Liaison with insurers on product development matters as well as ad hoc audits
- Liase with IT team to ensure continuous improvement and system accuracy
- Participate and contribute in ad hoc projects
- Report any suspected fraud, misrepresentation and/or dishonesty
People
- Ensure continuous self-development
- Share information and knowledge with the team
- Ongoing training, coaching and mentoring of direct reports
- Performance management of direct reports
Requirements:
- Matric of equivalent
- RE5
- FAIS Compliant (credits and/or full qualification)
- Computer Literate
- Excellent communication skills
- A minimum 8 years experience in Commercial Underwriting
- A minimum of 5 years experience in managing a team of commercial underwriters (preferably in a broker environment)
