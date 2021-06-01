Manager Commercial Underwriting

Jun 1, 2021

Responsibilities:

Financial

  • Take appropriate action to minimise cancellations
  • Ensure and contribute to minimisation of general expenses
  • Support and further the growth strategy of the group

Client

  • Ensure that all stakeholder (e.g. clients, AEs, insurers) communication is accurate, timeous, professional and relevant
  • Build and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with internal and external stakeholders
  • Ensure and contribute to achieving own and company required client satisfaction targets

Business processes

  • To ensure that underwriting admin practices adhere to broader regulatory frameworks, industry best practice and organisational standards for service and quality
  • To provide commercial lines advice to internal and external stakeholders
  • Act as liaison between client facing and internal servicing teams to channel information, request for documentation etc.
  • Keep abreast of product and services available to the market and competitor movements
  • Ensure that commercial underwriting practices adhere to compliance requirements
  • Deal with service complaints or escalations and ensure that client and Account Executive needs are satisfied within guidelines
  • Proactively plan to ensure staff are allocated according to the needs of the department
  • Regularly draw reports, conduct audits and take corrective action (as required) to ensure commercial underwriting administration adhere to high standards for quality and service
  • Compile, and distribute reports in order to ensure clear reporting to internal and external stakeholders
  • Authorise refunds within defined parameters
  • Review monthly age analysis and ensure that the client remains informed regarding any unpaid premiums
  • Use monthly reports on the department performance and address discrepancies between expectations and actual performance (clients retained, client cancellation, clients per underwriter etc.)
  • Assist with the design and implementation of training material and standard operating procedures
  • Adhere to company mandates
  • Compile and present reports to stakeholders as required e.g. Exco meetings
  • Liaison with insurers on product development matters as well as ad hoc audits
  • Liase with IT team to ensure continuous improvement and system accuracy
  • Participate and contribute in ad hoc projects
  • Report any suspected fraud, misrepresentation and/or dishonesty

People

  • Ensure continuous self-development
  • Share information and knowledge with the team
  • Ongoing training, coaching and mentoring of direct reports
  • Performance management of direct reports

Requirements:

  • Matric of equivalent
  • RE5
  • FAIS Compliant (credits and/or full qualification)
  • Computer Literate
  • Excellent communication skills
  • A minimum 8 years experience in Commercial Underwriting
  • A minimum of 5 years experience in managing a team of commercial underwriters (preferably in a broker environment)

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

