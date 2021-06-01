Manager Commercial Underwriting

Responsibilities:

Financial

Take appropriate action to minimise cancellations

Ensure and contribute to minimisation of general expenses

Support and further the growth strategy of the group

Client

Ensure that all stakeholder (e.g. clients, AEs, insurers) communication is accurate, timeous, professional and relevant

Build and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Ensure and contribute to achieving own and company required client satisfaction targets

Business processes

To ensure that underwriting admin practices adhere to broader regulatory frameworks, industry best practice and organisational standards for service and quality

To provide commercial lines advice to internal and external stakeholders

Act as liaison between client facing and internal servicing teams to channel information, request for documentation etc.

Keep abreast of product and services available to the market and competitor movements

Ensure that commercial underwriting practices adhere to compliance requirements

Deal with service complaints or escalations and ensure that client and Account Executive needs are satisfied within guidelines

Proactively plan to ensure staff are allocated according to the needs of the department

Regularly draw reports, conduct audits and take corrective action (as required) to ensure commercial underwriting administration adhere to high standards for quality and service

Compile, and distribute reports in order to ensure clear reporting to internal and external stakeholders

Authorise refunds within defined parameters

Review monthly age analysis and ensure that the client remains informed regarding any unpaid premiums

Use monthly reports on the department performance and address discrepancies between expectations and actual performance (clients retained, client cancellation, clients per underwriter etc.)

Assist with the design and implementation of training material and standard operating procedures

Adhere to company mandates

Compile and present reports to stakeholders as required e.g. Exco meetings

Liaison with insurers on product development matters as well as ad hoc audits

Liase with IT team to ensure continuous improvement and system accuracy

Participate and contribute in ad hoc projects

Report any suspected fraud, misrepresentation and/or dishonesty

People

Ensure continuous self-development

Share information and knowledge with the team

Ongoing training, coaching and mentoring of direct reports

Performance management of direct reports

Requirements:

Matric of equivalent

RE5

FAIS Compliant (credits and/or full qualification)

Computer Literate

Excellent communication skills

A minimum 8 years experience in Commercial Underwriting

A minimum of 5 years experience in managing a team of commercial underwriters (preferably in a broker environment)

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

