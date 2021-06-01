Manager: Finance Shared Services – Mining

My client in the mining industry is looking for a Manager: Finance Shared Services to join their team in Bryanston.

Role Description: Reporting to the Chief Financial Officer and an integral member of the senior finance management team, the incumbent will provide leadership and expertise to the newly established Finance Shared Services function responsible for centralised Accounts Payable, Payroll- and Payroll-related reconciliations and payments and other related responsibilities.

Responsibilities include, but not limited to:

Contribute to the formulation and implementation of the Finance Shared Services strategy, systems and standards.

Create a disciplined Finance Shared Services environment through the implementation of sound processes, systems and procedures and ensuring legislative compliance through system optimisation and resource enablement.

Strong drive towards continuous improvement.

Ensure proper resourcing of the Finance Shared Services function in support of the Group’s operations.

Contributing to succession planning and employee development.

Establish and maintain good working relationships.

Timely and accurate reporting.

Managing and monitoring Key Performance Indicators.

Management of the Group’s property lease agreements with third parties.

Pro-actively managing relevant business risks and promote a risk-aware culture.

Model behaviour that is consistent with the Company’s values and Code of Ethical Conduct.

Minimum Requirements:

B Com Degree (or similar) with Accounting as major

A minimum of 5 years financial management experience, with at least 3 years in a financial administration / shared services environment

Advanced knowledge of financial systems (Sage, AccPac or equivalent)

Senior Management Development Programme (SMDP)

Computer Literacy and Microsoft Office Suite (advanced)

Advantageous Requirements:

Executive Management Development Programme (EMDP) or equivalent

Technical Competencies:

Demonstrate knowledge and skill with regard to financial accounting standards, practices, tax directives and legislative requirements.

Demonstrate knowledge and skill in risk management principles and practices.

Demonstrate strong commercial and financial knowledge and understanding of internal financial controls.

Desired Skills:

