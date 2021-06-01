Manager: Traffic Signal Design

POSITION : MANAGER- TRAFFIC SIGNAL DESIGN

AREA : JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG

SALARY : MARKET RELATED

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Completed Matric

MUST have a completed B.Sc. Civil Engineering or any equivalent Engineering Degree.

MUST be actively registered with ECSA as either a Pr Engineer or Pr Technologist no other accreditations shall be considered for this role

Minimum 8 years’ experience in traffic signal design, inclusive of 5 years at middle management level.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Act in professional engineering capacity to sign off designs ensuring that all traffic signal designs comply with SARTSM regulations.

Approve the final installation ensuring compliance.

Direct and oversee the design team ensuring-

That site observations of signalised intersections are carried out regularly to identify problematic sites.

That alternative solutions are analyzed and implemented correctly with regard to traffic signal analysis. That effective and compliant design policies and procedures are in place. That the design team is fully capacitated and knowledgeable of the legislation and regulations applicable to required designs.

Review external designs and ensure effectiveness and compliance to legislation and regulations.

Contribute technical expertise to planning committees or for ad hoc requests on requirements for effective traffic flow management related to traffic signals.

Ensure effective and compliant systems for administration, data and information management.

